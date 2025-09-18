KITS Eyecare Surpasses One Million Active Customers

Active Customer Base has Doubled Since 2021 IPO

Highly Recurring Active Customers Consistently Representing Over 60% of Revenue

Momentum Driven by Younger, Digitally Native Consumers; Approximately 75% are Millennials or Gen Z

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announces it has surpassed one million two-year active customers, marking a major milestone in the Company's mission to make eyecare easy and accessible for everyone.

Since the Company's IPO in early 2021, KITS two-year active customer base has doubled, growing from 500 thousand in Q4 2020 to more than 1 million during Q3 2025.

KITS customer expansion has been fueled by a younger, digitally native customer base. Internal survey data shows that approximately 25% of KITS customers are Gen Z, approximately 50% are Millennials, and Gen X comprising the remainder. This broad demographic spread highlights the shift across generations toward purchasing vision care through convenient digital channels. Customer loyalty remains a cornerstone of the business, with repeat buyers continuing to generate over 60% of revenue.

"Crossing the one-million-customer mark is more than just a number, it's a testament to the trust we have built with our customers and the value our model delivers for both new and repeat buyers," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS.

KITS has created a model that not only wins new customers but also builds lasting loyalty. As the Millennial and Gen Z cohort become a larger segment of the vision category, KITS sees a significant runway for growth.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a fast-growing consumer technology vision care brand using vertical integration to provide eyecare for eyes everywhere. KITS is redefining how the world experiences eyecare. As a fast-growing, vertically integrated vision care platform, we combine digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer obsession to make eyecare easy, accessible, and affordable—for eyes everywhere. Through our advanced technology stack and proprietary suite of online vision tools—including OpticianAI™, our AI-powered fitting engine trained on more than one million customer interactions—we help customers find their perfect fit, guaranteed. Our end-to-end infrastructure—from in-house frame design and North American optical lab to just-in-time manufacturing and intelligent fulfillment—enables us to deliver made-to-order products with category-leading speed, accuracy, and value. By removing intermediaries and leveraging real-time data, we offer competitive prices, exceptional customer service, and a seamless digital shopping experience. At KITS, our mission is to earn our customers' lifelong trust by delivering beautiful products they love, service they remember, and an experience that sets a new standard for the future of eyecare. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

