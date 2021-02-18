KITS Eyecare Shipped More Than 1,000 Eyeglasses In A Single Day

KITS produces high quality, stylish glasses in as little as 10 minutes, delivered in days not weeks at less than half the price of industry averages

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform based in Vancouver, British Columbia has reached an important milestone shipping more than 1,000 eyeglasses to customers in a single day on February 16, 2021. This single-day total is equivalent to the estimated volume that 150 traditional optical retailers would deliver over the same time period and is further evidence that today's customers prioritize value and convenience and are shopping online for eyewear at an accelerated rate.

"Achieving this in just under a year of having our North American eyeglasses lab up and running validates that this highly fragmented market is ripe for disruption," said Joseph Thompson COO of KITS. "Our commitment to vertical integration and automation is a key differentiator and we expect to drive more of the market substantially online because of the savings and service the KITS model creates."

Vertical integration drives production efficiencies, dramatically lowering costs. Savings are passed on to KITS' customers who pay the lowest category prices – roughly 30 per cent less for contact lenses and roughly 80 per cent less for glasses (average US retail price = $351 vs. average cost of KITS branded glasses = $69).

KITS maintains one of the largest inventories in optical with over 400 styles in glasses and 90,000 frames in stock as well as KITS' own brand and other designer styles including Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Oakley, Gucci and more.

KITS' production facilities are located in Vancouver, British Columbia creating manufacturing jobs right here in Canada. Glasses are produced in as little as 10 minutes and shipped very quickly.

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

