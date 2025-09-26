KITS Eyecare Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

Three-Year Revenue Growth of 93%

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, has been recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. KITS ranked No. 306, with three-year revenue growth of 93%.

Launched in 2019, the Top Growing Companies ranking is an editorial ranking to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies made the 2025 list, which is featured in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online.

"KITS continues to demonstrate that strong, profitable growth and recurring revenue can go hand-in-hand," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "Our digital-first, vertically integrated model is delivering sustained double-digit revenue expansion while building a high-value base of repeat customers who drive healthy margins and predictable cash flow. This recognition affirms the scalability of our platform and the long-term opportunity ahead."

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a fast-growing consumer technology vision care brand using vertical integration to provide eyecare for eyes everywhere. KITS is redefining how the world experiences eyecare. As a fast-growing, vertically integrated vision care platform, we combine digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer obsession to make eyecare easy, accessible, and affordable—for eyes everywhere. Through our advanced technology stack and proprietary suite of online vision tools—including OpticianAI™, our AI-powered fitting engine trained on more than one million customer interactions—we help customers find their perfect fit, guaranteed. Our end-to-end infrastructure—from in-house frame design and North American optical lab to just-in-time manufacturing and intelligent fulfillment—enables us to deliver made-to-order products with category-leading speed, accuracy, and value. By removing intermediaries and leveraging real-time data, we offer competitive prices, exceptional customer service, and a seamless digital shopping experience. At KITS, our mission is to earn our customers' lifelong trust by delivering beautiful products they love, service they remember, and an experience that sets a new standard for the future of eyecare. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

