KITS Eyecare Expands Retail Footprint with Toronto Store Opening in Q1 2026

The New Location Builds on the Success of KITS' Vancouver Store.

Expanding Omni-Channel Vision to Canada's Largest City.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, is pleased to announce plans to expand into its second retail location, expected to open in Toronto in Q1 2026. The space, located on Queen Street West, represents the Company's second retail showroom and follows the strong performance of KITS' flagship location in Vancouver.

Concept rendering of KITS’ planned Queen St. W store (CNW Group/KITS Eyecare Ltd.)

Located in the heart of Toronto, the showroom will feature over 2,500 square feet of blended retail and café space and will feature a full-service onsite optometrist, providing comprehensive exams alongside KITS' acclaimed eyewear collections. The Toronto location serves as a cornerstone of KITS' national omni-channel strategy, giving customers across the Greater Toronto Area the opportunity to try on frames in person, pick up online orders, and access same-day service on select prescriptions.

KITS' decision to expand into Toronto is driven by the momentum of its Vancouver flagship. Since opening in July 2021, the Vancouver store has sold more than 23,000 pairs of glasses, with approximately 35% of customers opting for premium lenses such as progressives, polarized, or transitions. Recent performance continues to accelerate, with the store averaging 300 frames sold per week quarter-to-date. Same store sales continue to grow at well over 50% year-over-year, with gross margin of over 50%.

"KITS has entered its strongest growth phase to date," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder & CEO. "Opening our Toronto Flagship in the heart of the country's largest city is a major brand milestone. This new store brings the entire KITS experience to life -- the quality, the technology, the value -- all in one place. We're thrilled to welcome Toronto customers and continue building the fastest-growing optical brand in the world."

Toronto represents the single largest optical market in Canada, with a diverse, digitally engaged population and strong demand for accessible, high-quality eyecare. The new location will serve as a blueprint for future KITS retail expansion across Canada.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of Canada's fastest-growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]