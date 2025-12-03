KITS Eyecare Announces Record-Breaking Sales of $5.8 Million During Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday

Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday Revenue Grows Approximately 22% Year-over-Year

Record Glasses Revenue of Approximately $1.2 Million

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced record-breaking results from its Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance, delivering the strongest single week in Company history.

KITS generated approximately $5.8 million in revenue during the week of November 25th to December 1st, 2025. Glasses ordered exceeded 16,800 pairs, representing 35% growth year-on-year and setting a new unit record and meaningfully surpassing the Company's previous high.

Highlights from the Company's Black Friday and Cyber Monday week include:

Total sales of over $5.8 million, 22% year-over-year increase.

Over 16,800 glasses units ordered during Black Friday week, 35% year-over-year increase.

Repeat customers contributed over 65% of total revenue.

Marketing spend accounted for approximately 14.3% of total revenue ($831.6K).

"This was a breakthrough week for KITS and for our mission to build a leading consumer eyecare brand in North America," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "More than 16,000 glasses ordered and over $5.8 million in revenue reflect a clear shift - customers want eyecare that puts them first: precise, affordable, delivered fast. Our team executed at every level, and customers across the U.S. and Canada rewarded that work. We're closing 2025 with real momentum."

KITS November revenue increased approximately 25% year-over-year, setting a new monthly revenue record. Glasses revenue for November grew approximately 54% year-over-year, reflecting strong customer adoption and the strength of the KITS brand.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of Canada's fastest-growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

