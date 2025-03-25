KITS Eyecare Launches Seamless Vision Care Insurance Integration for U.S. Customers

67 Percent of Adults In The United States Have Vision Care Coverage, U.S. Eligibility Verification for All Major National Vision Plans

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announces the launch of integrated vision care insurance support for customers in the United States. This new functionality enables eligibility and benefits verification for all major U.S. vision insurance providers, offering millions of Americans a streamlined and simplified process to file claims electronically in minutes, now available on KITS.com .

In the United States, 67% of adults representing over 174 million people, have some form of managed vision care coverage1. However, accessing and applying these benefits has historically been complex and time-consuming.

KITS is solving that challenge with a seamless online vision insurance experience. With this launch, patients can verify their vision plan eligibility with leading U.S. providers, including VSP, Eyemed, Superior, Versant, and others, and digitally submit reimbursement claims with a single click.

No more paperwork. No more waiting. Just a clear path to using your benefits online. KITS makes insurance easy.

KITS continues to expand access to vision care and deliver best-in-class customer experiences through innovation, vertically integrated operations, and a mission to make eyecare easy. Additional partners coming soon.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

