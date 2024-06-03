KITS Eyecare Launches Largest Optical Direct Billing Agreement in Canada

Collaboration with TELUS Health enables KITS to deliver direct billing to 38 insurance companies, covering 70 per cent of Canadians

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd . (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, has announced a collaboration with TELUS Health - a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive physical, mental and financial wellbeing services and solutions, to offer direct billing for 38 insurance companies, covering over 70 per cent of Canadians. With this partnership, KITS now offers the widest direct billing coverage in Canada for the optical category.

KITS recently conducted a survey and discovered that buying glasses and contact lenses in Canada is often a stressful and complicated activity, despite the fact that more than 7 out of 10 adults in Canada require optical products to get through the day. Nearly half of eyewear wearers in Canada (46 per cent) delayed buying eyewear they needed because their insurance plan didn't cover any or enough of the cost. Additionally, two thirds (66 per cent ) of eyewear buyers experienced a delay in waiting to be reimbursed by their insurance company.

Now, on KITS.ca, more people in Canada can enjoy the benefits of direct billing with instant coverage verification, thanks to TELUS Health's eClaims solution. Based on their private plan coverage, an individual can have their reimbursement automatically deducted during checkout. No more guesswork, no more out-of-pocket, no more paperwork and no more waiting.

"We are making history in the optical category in Canada, together with TELUS Health, offering the widest direct billing coverage, and making it easier for Canadians to get the optical products they need," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "From day one, it was our mission to make eyecare easy for everyone. This is another step forward in providing industry-leading value to ensure the best customer experience possible."

Additionally, on KITS.ca all Canadians have access to a selection of over 2,100 styles of glasses, including KITS' premium, tailor-made glasses all priced at $28, including prescription lenses. The majority of single vision glasses are manufactured and shipped the same day they are ordered and delivered across Canada in about 1-2 days.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS

For further information: Investor Relations Contacts: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]