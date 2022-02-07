KITS Eyecare Certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada

"To be awarded a Great Place to Work after only 3 years in market is a testament to our world class teammates at KITS" said Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS Eyecare. "Our KITS team is taking the costly and complex world of buying eyecare and making it easier, faster and more affordable for customers to get the premium eyecare they need. They are making a difference for millions of customers, and we are proud to work alongside them every day."

KITS was founded in 2018 at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, BC. Since launch, KITS has hired over 100 teammates in the Vancouver area at our state-of-the-art optical lab, flagship Kits beach store, and downtown Vancouver headquarters.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a premium selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

