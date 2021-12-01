KITS Eyecare Celebrates Record Cyber Week with Over 8,000 Glasses Sold.

Cyber Week glasses sales represented an over 600% increase in glasses sold vs Cyber Week last year

Over 20% of orders came from previous glasses customers returning to buy a second pair

Over 80% of glasses orders were of KITS branded frames

22% of made-to-order lenses included blue light blocking technology

The fastest growing lens type during Cyber Week was digital progressive lenses, which we offer for $68 USD including both the frame and progressive lenses

including both the frame and progressive lenses These glasses sales represented the equivalent of approximately 120 retail stores, based on the average sales of independent optical retailers of 5-10 frames sold per day per store

On contact lenses, the most popular brands included Dailies Total 1, Acuvue Moist, and Biofinity

KITS received Cyber Week orders from customers across North America , from New York to Los Angeles , and from as far as Pouch Cove, Newfoundland , and Iqaluit , Territory of Nunavut

KITS offers leading value to optical customers across North America by vertically integrating manufacturing and fulfillment of glasses in our Vancouver based state-of-the-art automated facility, and without the overhead of retail chains. KITS then passes the savings onto customers with offers such as First Pair Free, for all first-time customers buying glasses online.

"To have KITS receive more than 8,000 eyeglasses orders during Cyber Week is extremely exciting. It validates our hypothesis that patients are looking for a better way to experience eyecare. Additionally, having more than 20% of glasses orders from returning customers validates the attractiveness of our service and offering," said Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS Eyecare. "Overall, we are thrilled with these results given we launched our new lab just four months ago. A much-accelerated growth rate versus the last time I tackled this challenge, speaking to the readiness of the market and quality of our offering."

To celebrate this milestone, KITS is increasing its support in the eye health of children. Vitamin A is a micronutrient children need for healthy vision, and physical growth and development. Access to Vitamin A helps prevent childhood blindness and aids in the betterment of their daily lives. Partnering together with Vitamin Angels, KITS believes that by protecting children's eyesight and improving their overall health from birth, the future looks brighter. Over the coming 2 quarters, KITS will deliver Vitamin A supplements to over 40,000 children in need across the US, Canada, and the world.

"Thank you to our wonderful customers and our entire KITS team," said Joseph Thompson COO of KITS Eyecare. "We are as committed as ever to continue to offer the best value, selection and convenience in optical thanks to our local manufacturing and vertically integrated lab. We look forward to continuing to support the eye health of children everywhere, together with Vitamin Angels."

About KITS

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that delivers evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2020, Vitamin Angels reached 60 million women and children in more than 65 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org

