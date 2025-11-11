KITS Eyecare Announces Record Breaking Sales Week of $4.5M

Glasses Revenue Growth of 50% Year-Over-Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, is excited to announce record-breaking results from the Company's week of November 1st to November 8th, 2025.

Highlights from the Company's Record Week Include:

Total Sales of $4.48M, 27% year-over-year increase.

Approximately 10,000 Glasses Units Ordered, with Glasses Revenue Increasing 50% Year-Over-Year.

Repeat Customers Contributed 66% of Total Revenue.

Marketing Spend Accounted for Approximately 14.5% of Total Revenue ($649.6K).

"Performance as we enter the November and December peak period is off to a tremendous start." said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "We're seeing strong momentum into the holiday season, supported by continued execution across value, selection, and fast delivery. Key pillars that position us to deliver a strong Q4 and full year 2025."

The Company looks forward to providing updates as the fourth quarter evolves.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a fast-growing consumer technology vision care brand using vertical integration to provide eyecare for eyes everywhere. KITS is redefining how the world experiences eyecare. As a fast-growing, vertically integrated vision care platform, we combine digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer obsession to make eyecare easy, accessible, and affordable--for eyes everywhere. Through our advanced technology stack and proprietary suite of online vision tools--including OpticianAI™, our AI-powered fitting engine trained on more than one million customer interactions--we help customers find their perfect fit, guaranteed. Our end-to-end infrastructure--from in-house frame design and North American optical lab to just-in-time manufacturing and intelligent fulfillment--enables us to deliver made-to-order products with category-leading speed, accuracy, and value. By removing intermediaries and leveraging real-time data, we offer competitive prices, exceptional customer service, and a seamless digital shopping experience. At KITS, our mission is to earn our customers' lifelong trust by delivering beautiful products they love, service they remember, and an experience that sets a new standard for the future of eyecare. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]