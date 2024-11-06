KITS Eyecare Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Arshil Abdulla is appointed to replace Sabrina Liak on the Company's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced changes to the Company's Board of Directors. Arshil Abdulla has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, and Sabrina Liak has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Abdulla is the former CEO and Founder of LD Vision, and the current CTO at KITS Eyecare.

"Arshil is a remarkable technology leader with decades of experience bringing innovation to customers in the optical category," said Roger Hardy, CEO and co-founder of KITS. "He's been a terrific partner as we've rapidly grown KITS over the past 6 years. As we continue to build KITS into the preferred optical company for customers, Arshil's expertise in technology, AI, and optical will be invaluable in the years ahead. We thank Ms. Liak for her contributions, and wish her well in her future endeavors."

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]