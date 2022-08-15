KITS Eyecare Announces Appointment of Sabrina Liak to President

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform today announced the appointment of Sabrina Liak to President of KITS Eyecare Ltd., adding to her existing role as Chief Financial Officer.

"Since co-founding KITS, Sabrina has helped accelerate our growth and expansion within eyecare, establish our results oriented management system, and drive cost optimizations across our business," remarked Roger Hardy, Chairman and CEO.

Roger Hardy, co-founder of KITS, will continue in his role of Chairman and CEO. He will continue to lead the Company's long-term strategy and growth initiatives, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and deliver value to shareholders.

Sabrina will focus on delivering on the KITS' brand promise to make high-quality eyewear convenient and accessible. "I am honored to lead such an exceptional team and humbled by the faith my partners have placed in me. I am energized by the opportunities ahead for KITS and I look forward to working with our team and partners to build on the tremendous momentum and success we have achieved so far".

Previously, Sabrina was a private equity Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs in New York where she was responsible for investing in growth companies. In this role, she developed a deep knowledge of corporate strategy and the inner workings of operational functions. Sabrina earned an HBA in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and she is a CFA charterholder.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

