KITS Expands Vision Care Partnership with Medavie Blue Cross

Making it Easy for Canadians to Access Exceptional Quality Eyecare

Exclusive Savings for Medavie Blue Cross Members with KITS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announces the launch of its new partnership with Medavie Blue Cross (MBC) to expand access to affordable vision care across Canada.

The partnership integrates KITS into Medavie's Connected Care platform, giving members a seamless way to access eyewear and maximize their vision care benefits. Medavie Blue Cross members will now receive exclusive discounts on prescription glasses, contact lenses, and premium lens upgrades when shopping online at KITS.ca .

KITS continues to grow its network of insurance partners, providing Canadians with an accessible, frictionless way to get the vision care they need. Through this latest collaboration, Medavie Blue Cross members benefit from KITS' commitment to delivering premium products at competitive prices, with the convenience of shopping from home.

Members can access KITS through the Blue Cross Mobile app or Member Services site. Eligible purchases of prescription eyewear can be quickly submitted for reimbursement under their Vision Care benefits, with additional coverage flexibility through Health Spending Accounts (HSA) or Personal Wellness Accounts (PWA).

For more information about this partnership or to browse the latest eyewear collections, visit KITS.ca or check out the Connected Care platform on the Blue Cross Mobile app.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

