KITS Announces Upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTCQX: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform, today announced it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"), the top tier of the OTC Markets. Shares of the company were upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KTYCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our continued success with executing on our strategic plan has led to increased interest in our stock. Upgrading to the OTCQX will increase the liquidity of our stock and enhance access for U.S. Shareholders seeking to gain exposure to what we believe will become the leading vertically integrated, asset light model in eyecare," said Sabrina Liak, CFO of KITS.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. For more information, visit ir.kits.com.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com .

