KITS Announces Change to the Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announces the resignation of its Chief Marketing Officer, Robert ("Rob") Long, effective October 13, 2025.

"Rob played a meaningful role in advancing our brand foundation. We thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in his next chapter." said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "KITS has a deep bench of experienced leaders. We look forward to continuing to add to our management team as we enter the next phase of growth in the year ahead."

In the interim, marketing responsibilities will be overseen by members of the senior leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a fast-growing consumer technology vision care brand using vertical integration to provide eyecare for eyes everywhere. KITS is redefining how the world experiences eyecare. As a fast-growing, vertically integrated vision care platform, we combine digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer obsession to make eyecare easy, accessible, and affordable--for eyes everywhere. Through our advanced technology stack and proprietary suite of online vision tools--including OpticianAI™, our AI-powered fitting engine trained on more than one million customer interactions--we help customers find their perfect fit, guaranteed. Our end-to-end infrastructure--from in-house frame design and North American optical lab to just-in-time manufacturing and intelligent fulfillment--enables us to deliver made-to-order products with category-leading speed, accuracy, and value. By removing intermediaries and leveraging real-time data, we offer competitive prices, exceptional customer service, and a seamless digital shopping experience. At KITS, our mission is to earn our customers' lifelong trust by delivering beautiful products they love, service they remember, and an experience that sets a new standard for the future of eyecare. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]