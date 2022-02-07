"The support system that is created through Chosen Families fosters an environment that promotes kinship, belonging and celebrates layered identities. Friends of Ruby facilitates spaces for LGBTQI2S youth to express themselves and find community. We are thrilled to collaborate with KitKat Chocolatory to reiterate the value and need of Chosen Families," said Carol Osler, Executive Director at Friends of Ruby.

As the brand that's been synonymous with breaks for over 85 years, KitKat Chocolatory and Friends of Ruby share the value of taking time to celebrate who you are and acknowledge the support that Chosen Families provide.

The partnership includes financial support of the Friends of Ruby mental health programs and the release of a limited-edition KitKat bar. Available from February 11 – 28 at the KitKat Chocolatory store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, the one-of-a-kind ruby chocolate bars will feature special packaging designed by the Friends of Ruby team. All proceeds from every sale will be donated to Friends of Ruby. Additional special events and initiatives are being planned for Pride and LGBTQ History Month to help gain reach and raise awareness for the community and organization.

"At KitKat, we are committed to encouraging individuality and self-expression," said Mark Cecchetto, President, Confectionery, Nestlé Canada. "We are proud to be partnering with Friends of Ruby to celebrate the LGBTQI2S community and uplift all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and two-spirit young people to feel empowered in their identities."

ABOUT FRIENDS OF RUBY

Friends of Ruby supports LGBTQI2S youth (aged 16-29) through drop-in services and programming, mental health and wellness support, case management and practical support services, housing and a sense of community. Our vision is for a world where all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and two-spirit young people feel validated, involved and empowered to lead healthy lives. We provide youth with resources related to sexuality/gender identity and sexual health, social connections, transgender supports, food and basic needs, housing, income support, advocacy, life skills, healthcare, legal support, employment safety planning and education. Learn more about Friends of Ruby at friendsofruby.ca .

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

At the global level, Nestlé has expressed support for the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business on tackling discrimination against LGBTI people (since 2018) and Nestlé has joined PGLE (in 2021), the only LGBTQ+ focused organization in the world where the private sector and civil society sit together as members, to accelerate equity, social and economic inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

