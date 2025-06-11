Kitchener Man Hits $400K Jackpot on Single Bet with Betty Online Casino

Nathan A. Stunned After a Casual Spin Turns Into a Big Win

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - A quiet night in the backyard turned into a dream come true for Kitchener resident Nathan A., who recently struck it big with a $400,000 win on a single spin while playing Fire Stampede™ on Betty, one of Ontario's fastest-growing online casinos.

A Massive Win on Fire Stampede™

Nathan's lucky break came during a bonus round of Fire Stampede™, an adrenaline-fueled slot game known for its intense action and massive payouts. With a flash of luck, Nathan landed a top-tier jackpot.

And thanks to Betty's fast withdrawal process, he didn't have to wait long to celebrate.

"We're beyond excited for Nathan," said Chavdar Dimitrov, CEO of Betty. "At Betty, we pride ourselves on making big wins accessible by processing withdrawals instantly. Nathan already enjoys the payout in his bank account"

A Mega Win

"I was in complete shock," said Adams, describing the moment he realized he'd won big. The recreational gamer already knows how he'll use his newfound winnings: he plans to purchase a home with his fiancé.

About Fire Stampede™

Fire Stampede™ takes players deep into the desert for an action-packed experience. A special sixth reel and marked spots on the grid can deliver wilds, cash prizes, re-spins, and free spins. The grand jackpot can hit randomly at the end of any spin, giving players a thrilling chance to win big at any moment.

About Betty

Betty is an Ontario-licensed online casino built around entertainment, trust, and transparency. Focused on creating a better player experience in a safe and welcoming environment, Betty is redefining what it means to game online in Canada.

For more information, visit www.betty.ca

Disclaimer

Participants must be 19 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. Betty Gaming operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario".

SOURCE Betty Gaming CA Ltd.

Meagan Smith, [email protected], 905-830-8875