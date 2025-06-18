Betty Slots in New Strategic Partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors

Betty set to become an Official Online Casino Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, starting Fall 2025

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Betty, Ontario's fast-growing online casino, built exclusively for slots lovers, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, marking a significant milestone in its journey to connect with millions of Ontario fans. Known for its approachable, slots-only experience and fast withdrawals, Betty aims to make online gaming more accessible and entertaining for casual players. The multi-year deal makes Betty an Official Online Casino Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors with activations expected to launch in October 2025, kicking off with the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2025-2026 season.

A Partnership Built to Connect with Fans

The deal reflects a shared vision between Betty and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors to elevate fan engagement through safe, responsible, and entertaining digital experiences. The multi-year agreement brings together two brands deeply rooted in the fabric of Ontario, combining the thrill of online gaming with the passion of Ontario's biggest sports fandoms.

"This partnership represents a bold step forward for Betty," said Chavdar Dimitrov, CEO of Betty. "Partnering with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors allows us to reach fans across Ontario with experiences that are meaningful, exciting, and grounded in trust."

Focusing on Community and Fan Experience

In addition to brand association, the partnership will support community-based initiatives through MLSE Foundation and include opportunities for exclusive VIP fan experiences and events. More details on activations and Betty's community involvement will be announced in the coming months.

A Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Throughout the partnership, Betty and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors will prioritize responsible gaming practices. All programming and engagement strategies will adhere to Ontario's regulatory standards and emphasize safe, age-appropriate fan interactions.

About Betty

Betty is an Ontario-licensed online casino built around entertainment, trust, and transparency. Focused on creating a better player experience in a safe and welcoming environment, Betty is redefining what it means to game online in Canada.

For more information, visit www.betty.ca

Participants must be 19 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. Betty Gaming operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario

