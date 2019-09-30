Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Anthony Makuch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market. Kirkland Lake Gold is a gold producer with operations in Canada and Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 14, 2015.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
