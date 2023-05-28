Hsu represents a fresh start.

KINGSTON, ON, May 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu officially launched his campaign to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party on Sunday.

Hsu, who also represented Kingston as a Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2015, was joined by hundreds of supporters – including Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip – at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour for the announcement. Hsu told the crowd that he will give the Liberal Party "a fresh start" to earn back the trust of Ontario voters.

Ontario Liberal Leadership Candidate Ted Hsu introduced by Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip. Photo Credit: Callum Linden (CNW Group/Ted Hsu Campaign)

Hsu worked in science, finance, and sustainable energy, including 10 years in finance and business management with Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Morgan Stanley, before he began his political career. He has travelled Ontario for the last eight months, visiting Ontarians in 70 ridings. People told him they're being left behind by the current government.

"Doug Ford's Ontario cannot compete on the world stage. Why?" he asked the crowd. "We are struggling with cost of living, housing, healthcare, mental health and addictions, elder care, education disruption, labour shortages, debt and climate change."

Hsu said a strong economy is needed to tackle the problems Ontario faces after five years of Conservative leadership. But first, the Liberal Party needs to earn back Ontarians' trust. Hsu believes that the party needs to connect and find common ground with voters in every corner of the province – whether they live in rural, urban, or remote ridings – especially during this era of increasing political polarization.

"An authentic connection with voters. That's how I believe we will give the Liberal party a fresh start, a Liberal party more people will trust again," said Hsu.

Ted Hsu (pronounced "shoe") is one of seven Ontario Liberal Party MPP's sitting in the Ontario Legislative Assembly. In the 2022 Ontario election, Ted successfully won back his home riding of Kingston and the Islands from the New Democratic Party. He currently holds critic roles for the Liberal caucus in the following areas: Energy, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

