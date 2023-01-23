KENTVILLE, NS, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia, and Christopher Goddard, Chair of the Kings Point to Point Transit Society, announced joint funding of up to $416,000 to improve public transit in Kings County.

With this funding, Kings Point to Point Transit Society will acquire four vehicles: one 2-wheelchair accessible van, one wheelchair accessible hybrid minivan, one electric vehicle and one multi-passenger bus which can transport wheelchairs and has regular seating. These vehicles will support the Society's pre-booked on-demand transit service in the Central and Eastern Regions of Kings County.

Through the purchase of these vehicles, Kings Point to Point Transit Society will be able to continue to provide residents, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, with transportation to access educational opportunities, go to work, attend social gatherings and do their day-to-day activities. Having access to additional public transit options will provide users with independence and freedom which will improve their quality of life.

The expansion of the affordable and reliable public transit system in Kings County will make the region more inclusive and accessible particularly for those with disabilities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Expanding the capacity of the Kings Point to Point Transit Society to support our neighbours means that residents are not left isolated from essential services and can travel with ease within their community. An expanded public transit system for the people of Central and Eastern Regions of Kings County will support the development of more resilient and green communities."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Being able to get to where we need to go is a necessity. It helps people live healthy and active lives, and it makes our communities stronger and more inclusive. This investment will improve accessibility in Kings County and help reduce emissions from transportation. Truly a great project led by the Kings Point to Point Transit Society, and one that we are proud to support."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Queens

"The timing is right, this will help Kings Point to Point to keep up with the increasing demand for our services while also helping our transition to a more environmentally friendly fleet."

Christopher Goddard, Chair of the Kings Point to Point Transit Society

The Government of Canada is investing $330,551 for this project, the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $82,363 and the Kings Point to Point Transit Society is contributing $3,782 .

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund will provide $250 million over 5 years, starting in 2021-22, to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. It is not designed to support long-distance inter-regional travel routes that connect cities across regions, provinces, and territories.

