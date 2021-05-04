Kingfisher Virtually Opens the Market

May 04, 2021, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Dustin Perry, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Kingfisher Metals Corp. ("Kingfisher" or "the Company") (TSXV: KFR), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Client Success Specialist, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Kingfisher to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:KFR)
Kingfisher is a well funded, technically strong, BC focused exploration company. Kingfisher owns 3 district-scale projects (100%) with exposure to gold and copper. Kingfisher is rapidly advancing their gold and copper projects including a 5000m drill program at the Goldrange Project. Goldrange is a 367 km2 orogenic gold project in southern BC and is host to one of the most significant undrilled gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies in Western North America. Kingfisher has a highly motivated technical team with decades of exploration experience in British Columbia and a tight capital structure with supportive institutions and built in marketing.

Date:   Tuesday May 4, 2021  
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: David Loretto, President, Founder, Director, Kingfisher Metals Corp., [email protected]

