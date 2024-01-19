KINDERHOOK 2 L.P. ANNOUNCES OWNERSHIP IN BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Kinderhook 2 L.P. ("Kinderhook") announced that on January 18, 2024 it acquired 4,859,296 common shares ("Common Shares") of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect").

Kinderhook has acquired ownership of 4,859,296 Common Shares representing approximately 11.56% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition, Kinderhook owned 2,047,500 Common Shares representing approximately 4.88% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. This acquisition increases Kinderhook's position in the Common Shares to 6,906,796 Common Shares, or approximately 16.47% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities were acquired through a private sale at a price of C$0.40 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$1,943,718.40. Kinderhook has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding Kinderhook's acquisition of Common Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Build Direct's issuer profile. Kinderhook is located at 2 Executive Dr, Fort Lee, NJ 07024, United States.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, potential future acquisitions or dispositions of Common Shares by Kinderhook. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

For further information: Alisa Falsetta at +1(201)-461-0955.