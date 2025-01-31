KINDERHOOK 2 L.P. ANNOUNCES DISPOSITION OF OWNERSHIP IN BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Kinderhook 2 L.P. ("Kinderhook") announced that on January 31, 2025 it disposed (the "Transaction") of 6,906,796 common shares ("Common Shares") of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect").

Kinderhook has disposed of its ownership of 6,906,796 Common Shares representing approximately 16.43% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transaction, Kinderhook ceased to own any Common Shares.

The securities were disposed of through private sales, including sales to each of Lyra Growth Partners Inc., Beedie Investments Ltd. and Pelecanus Investments Ltd., at a price of approximately C$0.43 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$2,970,923. Kinderhook has disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding Kinderhook's acquisition of Common Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Build Direct's issuer profile. Kinderhook is located at 2 Executive Dr, Fort Lee, NJ 07024, United States.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, potential future acquisitions or dispositions of Common Shares by Kinderhook. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact Alisa Falsetta at +1(201)-461-0955.