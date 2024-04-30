Kim Griffin of Maritime Electric Company is a recipient of Electricity Canada's Faces of the Industry award.

Faces of the Industry award highlights the work of six individuals who have shown outstanding achievement within the electricity sector.

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - For her outstanding leadership communicating with customers, with experience in dozens of storms and system events, Kim Griffin, Official Spokesperson and Manager of Sustainability and Corporate Communications has reached tens of millions with her messages, empathy and work to help customers - she is a recipient of Electricity Canada's first-ever Faces of the Industry award.

The Faces of the Industry award highlights the work of six individuals who have shown outstanding achievement within the electricity sector. These individuals have demonstrated innovation and leadership and come from every part of the industry including executive leadership, communications, engineering, safety and public engagement.

Kim has worked at Maritime Electric Company since 2005 and for nearly two decades, Kim has been a strong advocate for electricity customers. During the three-week restoration effort of Hurricane Fiona in 2022, Kim was the "face and the voice" of Maritime Electric as she conducted hundreds of press interviews, including live Facebook Media Conferences with the Premier and Emergency Management Office (EMO) to keep customers informed. With a media reach of over 40 million, with hundreds of media interviews and live EMO broadcasts and YouTube updates Kim worked tirelessly to provide customers with information and updates.

Beyond her role as spokesperson, Kim's progressive, senior leadership roles at Maritime Electric has included improving Maritime Electric's customer experience through efforts such as a virtual contact centre and employee customized training, the successful Electricity Canada Sustainable Electricity Leader designation as well as responsible for the Company's annual Sustainability public report. Kim leads sustainability department at Maritime Electric and takes great pride in the Company's work to foster this culture at work.

An active community leader Kim is also the President of the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce and Vice Chair of the Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission. She is also the recipient of 25 Most Powerful Women in Atlantic Canada and was awarded the Queen Elizabeths II Platinum Jubilee Medal for Community Service and betterment of Prince Edward Island.

The Faces of the Industry awards were given out at a reception in Ottawa yesterday evening. The recipients will be featured in a social media campaign during National Electricity Month in June.

QUOTES

"Electricity customers are central to the work of every electricity provider. Kim Griffin's leadership embodies this principle. Kim was a trusted presence on Prince Edward Island as a spokesperson for Maritime Electric Company during the restoration efforts after Hurricane Fiona. That trust has been earned over the past two decades as she demonstrated the value of transparency and clarity when it comes to working with people who rely on electricity. Electricity Canada is proud to have Kim Griffin as one of the first recipients of our Faces of the Industry award.

- Francis Bradley, President and CEO, Electricity Canada

"As a spokesperson for our Company and respected senior leader, Kim brings poise and empathy for our customers every day, and often under very complex and challenging circumstances such as during major storms like Hurricane Fiona where Kim led our provincial and national public media response. Kim is also an active and highly respected leader throughout the Island community, serving and leading various organizations at executive board levels. She has an unwavering passion and commitment to supporting the sustainable growth and development of PEI and led our certification process to become an Electricity Canada Sustainable Electricity Leader. Maritime Electric is incredibly proud of Kim's achievements, and we are excited to see her receive this recognition."

- Jason Roberts, President and CEO, Maritime Electric Company, Ltd.

About Electricity Canada:

Founded in 1891, Electricity Canada (formerly the Canadian Electricity Association) is the national forum and voice of the evolving and innovative electricity business in Canada. The Association supports, through its advocacy efforts, the regional, national, and international success of its members. Electricity Canada members generate, transmit, and distribute electrical energy to industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional customers across Canada. Members include integrated electric utilities, independent power producers, transmission and distribution companies, power marketers, and system operators, who together deliver electricity to all Canadians, in every province and territory.

