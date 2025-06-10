Electricity sector urges federal government to adopt national plan to meet rising power demand

Electricity Alliance of Canada, an electricity industry coalition, outlines five priorities to secure clean, reliable energy and support Canada's economic future

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's electricity sector is calling on the newly elected federal government to develop a bold and immediate plan when it comes to electricity in Canada. This is urgently needed to meet growing demand, secure the country's economic future and become an energy superpower.

Last week, the federal government introduced the One Canadian Economy Act, which highlighted the need for building projects in the national interest. There is no greater national interest project than building Canada's electricity grid.

The electricity sector finds itself at a pivotal juncture. With climate change accelerating, global energy dynamics shifting, electricity demand increasing and potential U.S. tariffs looming, Canada cannot afford to lose its strategic energy advantage.

Canadians expect affordable, reliable and secure power—and the electricity industry is committed to delivering it.

Canada's economy was built on dependable power. Today, more than 60 per cent of electricity is generated from hydroelectric sources, with nuclear, wind, solar, and energy storage playing growing and essential roles. Yet current electricity production—around 630 terawatt-hours annually—will not meet future needs. As industries electrify, manufacturing returns, and the economy becomes more digital, pressure on electricity systems will grow significantly.

To meet this growing demand, substantial investments in electricity generation, transmission and distribution are essential—not only to keep the lights on, but to create jobs and secure long-term prosperity.

The electricity sector is urging the new federal government to act on five urgent priorities:

Streamline project approvals and clarify investment incentives

The One Canadian Economy Act promises to accelerate project approvals. This is desperately needed. Slow and uncertain approval processes hinder investment and delay critical projects. The industry needs an efficient, 'one project, one review' process for major electricity projects and a finalized version of the Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits. On carbon pricing, a flexible approach should support environmental outcomes while ensuring regional fairness and global competitiveness.

The One Canadian Economy Act promises to accelerate project approvals. This is desperately needed. Slow and uncertain approval processes hinder investment and delay critical projects. The industry needs an efficient, 'one project, one review' process for major electricity projects and a finalized version of the Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits. On carbon pricing, a flexible approach should support environmental outcomes while ensuring regional fairness and global competitiveness. Partner meaningfully with Indigenous communities

The proposed act also promotes the need for Indigenous voices to be heard. Indigenous partnership in clean energy projects is vital to Canada's future, and Indigenous voices must be heard when it comes to energy decisions. The federal government should also expand tools like the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program to ensure Indigenous partners can participate fully and on their own terms, supporting reconciliation.

The proposed act also promotes the need for Indigenous voices to be heard. Indigenous partnership in clean energy projects is vital to future, and Indigenous voices must be heard when it comes to energy decisions. The federal government should also expand tools like the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program to ensure Indigenous partners can participate fully and on their own terms, supporting reconciliation. Build interprovincial energy corridors

Canada must turn long-standing conversations about interprovincial grid connections into action. The federal government, provinces, Crown corporations and utilities must collaborate to support energy trade, infrastructure development and labour mobility in regulated occupations.

must turn long-standing conversations about interprovincial grid connections into action. The federal government, provinces, Crown corporations and utilities must collaborate to support energy trade, infrastructure development and labour mobility in regulated occupations. Secure electricity supply chains

Global supply chains are facing disruption from tariffs, regulation and trade tensions. The federal government must help manage these risks and ensure the resilience of supply chains critical to electricity infrastructure.

Global supply chains are facing disruption from tariffs, regulation and trade tensions. The federal government must help manage these risks and ensure the resilience of supply chains critical to electricity infrastructure. Invest in workforce development

The future grid requires a skilled, well-trained workforce. Continued federal investment in long-term training programs will help produce the tradespeople and engineers needed to support reliable, clean and resilient electricity systems.

Affordable, reliable and clean electricity is a strategic Canadian advantage. The sector has already increased supply while reducing emissions, and is prepared to do even more.

The One Canadian Economy Act indicates it's time to focus on "nation-building" projects. Building up the electricity sector—generation, transmission and distribution—not only represents a project in the national interest; it enables all other national interest projects.

The electricity sector is ready to get to work on a strong, resilient system to meet growing demand and protect Canada's economic future. Canada needs a bold electricity plan—now.

This statement was jointly issued by:

Vittoria Bellissimo , President and CEO, Canadian Renewable Energy Association

, President and CEO, Canadian Renewable Energy Association Francis Bradley , President and CEO, Electricity Canada

, President and CEO, Electricity Canada Michelle Branigan , CEO, Electricity Human Resources Canada

, CEO, Electricity Human Resources Canada George Christidis , President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association

, President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association Elisa Obermann , Executive Director, Marine Renewables Canada

, Executive Director, Marine Renewables Canada Lorena Patterson , President and CEO, WaterPower Canada

About Electricity Alliance Canada

Electricity Alliance Canada is a coalition of six industry associations promoting the power of electrification to lead the way to a sustainable energy future. Our mandate is to enable, promote and advocate for the increased use of electricity throughout the Canadian economy to help achieve Canada's net-zero emissions target.

SOURCE Electricity Canada

Media contact: Graeme Burk, Director of Communications, Electricity Canada, 613-809-0720, [email protected]