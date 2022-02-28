The fifth annual study, created in collaboration with BrandSpark International, guides dealers in reaching more customers digitally

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - With the multitude of ways for Canadians to explore and shop for cars, it's important to be able to meet customers directly where they are: online. To help dealers accelerate their business, increase sales and connect with various customer segments, Kijiji Autos has launched a new study in partnership with BrandSpark International. Different buyers have different needs and Kijiji Autos is helping dealers connect with three distinctly different buyer segments: those considering both dealer and private seller options, younger shoppers and high-end buyers.

Across the three different demographics, there is one clear commonality: the quality of the online dealership experience plays a critical role in driving sales. According to the recent study commissioned by Kijiji Autos*, about 67% of car buyers considering both dealer and private seller options start their online journey at a vehicle marketplace, and 66% of 18-to-34 year olds start their vehicle search at an online vehicle marketplace or through a search engine.

"Canadians are continuing to shop online, for both everyday needs and high-priced items like cars, with no signs of this trend slowing down," said Leanne Kripp, Head of Autos, Kijiji. "This study shows the importance of dealers adapting to digital retailing so that they can meet their customers online and stay relevant."

The key takeaways per segment include:

Buyers considering dealer and private seller options: Investing time in online marketing should be a priority, as 40% of this segment would consider purchasing online without going into a dealership.

Investing time in online marketing should be a priority, as 40% of this segment would consider purchasing online without going into a dealership. Younger Shoppers: A virtual shopping experience is paramount, especially when shopping for new vehicles.

A virtual shopping experience is paramount, especially when shopping for new vehicles. High-End Buyers: Bolstering a digital offering is critical, as this is the segment most willing to bypass the dealership altogether, with 32% of the audience ruling out dealerships because of their website.

The message from Canadians is clear - they want and expect the vehicle-buying experience to reflect how they shop online for other goods and services, and Kijiji Autos' partnership with Cox Automotive Canada is delivering on these expectations. Kijiji Autos helps remove traditional barriers to purchase and connects dealers to qualified buyers online, offering a convenient way for them to meet their customers - and close deals - digitally and faster than ever before.

For more information and detailed insights, the study can be downloaded here .

About Kijiji Autos

Kijiji Autos harnesses the leadership in the automotive market that Kijiji has built since 2005 to give all Canadians the confidence they need to buy and sell vehicles. Whether you're looking for a brand-new car, or a new-to-you car, Canadian communities are full of top-rated dealers and private sellers selling great vehicles. Kijiji Autos properties deliver over 50 million visits monthly and over 6 million unique visitors monthly*, making it the #1 most visited automotive marketplace in Canada*. Kijiji Autos provides a broader suite of business tools, to help dealers connect with customers. For buyers, dealers, and private sellers we aim to make the car and truck buying and selling journey as simple as possible.

*Based on a survey of over 2,000 Canadians that either recently purchased a vehicle or were in the process of doing so.

*Source: Numbers are calculated by combining the estimated number of national unique visitors on: (i) KijijiAutos.ca; (ii) Kijiji Autos App; (iii) Kijiji.ca (within the Cars and Vehicles category); and (iv) Kijiji.ca App [using Google Analytics unique visitors data to estimate the portion of the Kijiji.ca App users (based on comScore) within the Cars and Vehicles category].

