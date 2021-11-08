As the #1 most visited automotive marketplace in Canada, Kijiji Autos has always offered one of Canada's leading destinations to browse vehicles and connect with dealers. Now, with the Kijiji Autos solution enabled by Cox Automotive, shoppers can select a car, can get on-the-spot financing and arrange to pick it up at their local dealer—all from the safety and comfort of their home.

"The way people shop has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began—Canadians are shopping online more than ever and are getting more and more comfortable making big ticket purchases virtually," said Leanne Kripp, Head of Autos, Kijiji. "This partnership is a direct response to the changing car/vehicle purchasing landscape and provides one of the most innovative developments in the automotive industry in over a decade. Now, Canadians will be able to shop for their next car however and wherever they like."

According to a recent survey with Brandspark International, commissioned by Kijiji Autos, almost two-thirds of Canadians (64%) aged 18-34 and more than half (57%) of those aged 35-54 would be interested in purchasing or leasing a car online without going into the dealership. The message from Canadians is clear—they want and expect the vehicle-buying experience to reflect how they shop online for other goods and services, and Kijiji Autos' partnership with Cox Automotive Canada delivers just that.

"The partnership between Kijiji Autos and Cox Automotive Canada brings a new seamless retail transaction process to the market that is innovative and features Cox Automotive technology," said Liliane Dubois, General Manager of Dealertrack Canada, a Cox Automotive Canada business. "Our collaboration and synergy with Kijiji continues the Cox Automotive vision to transform the way cars are bought and sold to meet the digital-first demands of today's customers."

The collaboration significantly extends Kijiji Autos and Cox Automotive Canada's commitment to Canada's auto dealers, connecting them with even more qualified buyers and removing the traditional barriers to purchase. Dealers will only pay when a financing deal is approved—no subscription or other charges apply. They will continue to get all the benefits of listing their inventory with Kijiji Autos, but now with the opportunity to connect with consumers—and close deals—faster than ever before.

About Kijiji Autos

Kijiji Autos harnesses the leadership in the automotive market that Kijiji has built since 2005 to give all Canadians the confidence they need to buy and sell vehicles. Whether you're looking for a brand-new car, or a new-to-you car, Canadian communities are full of top-rated dealers and private sellers selling great vehicles. Kijiji Autos properties deliver over 50 million visits monthly and over 6 million unique visitors monthly*, making it the #1 most visited automotive marketplace in Canada*. Kijiji Autos provides a broader suite of business tools, to help dealers connect with customers. For buyers, dealers, and private sellers we aim to make the car and truck buying and selling journey as simple as possible.

To learn more about Kijiji Autos, visit kijijiautos.ca .

*Source: Numbers are calculated by combining the estimated number of national unique visitors on: (i) KijijiAutos.ca; (ii) Kijiji Autos App; (iii) Kijiji.ca (within the Cars and Vehicles category); and (iv) Kijiji.ca App [using Google Analytics unique visitors data to estimate the portion of the Kijiji.ca App users (based on comScore) within the Cars and Vehicles category].

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Clutch® , Dealertrack® , Dealer.com® , HomeNet® , Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, Modix® , NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics® , RMS Automotive® , vAuto® , VinSolutions® and Xtime® , along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca .

SOURCE Kijiji Autos

