Wi-Fi enabled home safety devices include an industry-first smoke, carbon monoxide and indoor air quality alarm with seamless app connection

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Kidde, North America's #1 home fire safety brand*, has launched new smart devices and detection products in Canada as part of its Healthy Homes program. Connected to the Kidde app by Kidde HomeSafe™ technology, the smart detection product suite can provide instant notification of home safety threats such as smoke, carbon monoxide (CO), water leaks, frozen pipes and indoor air quality (IAQ) issues. These smart devices can also transform existing hardwired interconnected Kidde alarms into smart ones with an easy and fully integrated solution that offers whole-home detection.** Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Kidde has expanded its Healthy Homes offerings with the launch of Kidde HomeSafe™ enabled devices in Canada.

"According to a Maru/Blue survey commissioned by Kidde, more than one third (36%) of Canadians own a smart home device, and 64% of those owners rely on these devices to keep their family safe. We want to help Canadians invest in the right technology to ensure their home is safe and smart," said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "With the launch of our HomeSafe enabled devices in Canada, we're providing greater control, confidence and extra peace of mind when monitoring the safety inside homes."

In addition to seamless connection with the Kidde app, the company's smart detection product suite provides technologies and features like compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so Canadians can use voice commands to check their alarm status and connection*** to help protect the people, places and things that matter most.

The product suite includes:

Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor - the first all-in-one smart home safety device to integrate smoke and CO detection with IAQ monitoring † , including adverse temperature, humidity levels and total volatile organic compounds.

- the first all-in-one smart home safety device to integrate smoke and CO detection with IAQ monitoring , including adverse temperature, humidity levels and total volatile organic compounds. Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with smart features - detects both smoke and CO with just one device.

- detects both smoke and CO with just one device. Water Leak + Freeze Detector - helps prevent potentially costly repairs from water damage and frozen pipes by quickly alerting homeowners of water leaks or temperature drops.

Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices are available at major retailers nationwide including The Home Depot, Home Hardware and Canadian Tire. For more product information, visit www.kidde.com/fire-safety/en/ca/products/homesafe-collection/.

*Based on total household installations as of December 2021.

** Alarms only connect with other Kidde alarms that have hardwired AC interconnect capability.

*** Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

†First cUL and CSA listed carbon monoxide and smoke detection device with indoor air quality monitoring.

Survey Methodology:

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Kidde was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,531 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from Feb. 24-27, 2023. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit kiddecanada.com or follow @KiddeCanada, and on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Kidde