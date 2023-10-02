Comedian and former teacher Gerry Dee teams up with Kidde to equip Canadian families with educational resources for kids and donate over 1,000 smoke alarms

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Kidde – North America's #1 Home Fire Safety Brand* launched its first-ever Cause For AlarmTM campaign in Canada to help address the gaps in fire safety knowledge and preparedness amongst Canadians. Fatal house fires disproportionately affect some communities more than others. In fact, one in ten of the home fire related deaths in Canada are youth1.To bridge the gap, Kidde has partnered with comedian and former teacher Gerry Dee to help educate families and children on the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

On average, Canadian students will practice 1402 fire drills during their K-12 experience, making them well-prepared in the event of a fire at school. However, they are less knowledgeable about what to do if the smoke alarm goes off at home. While more than half of Canadians agree a formal fire escape plan for their home is a priority, only (6%) of Canadians have one in writing, according to a national survey commissioned by Kidde. Additionally, 1 in 7 unintentional residential fire-related deaths occurred in homes without a working smoke alarm1, and these devices can double the chances of escaping from a home fire safely.

"We know that most home fire fatalities are preventable with the right fire safety education and home safety products," said Isis Wu, VP & GM, Residential Fire, Carrier Fire & Security. "We also know that by educating children on how to protect themselves from fires in the home, we can help prevent devastating fatalities. Our goal is to rally everyone behind the cause and help save more lives."

Kidde created educational materials that include the memorable Cause For Alarm jingle - " Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast ," meant to help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire.

"As a father, teacher and coach, I know the importance of preparedness," said Gerry. "Teaming up with Kidde for their Cause for Alarm campaign means a lot to me because fire safety shouldn't stop in the classroom. Essentials like smoke alarms and fire escape plans often slip our minds at home, which is why I'm proud to raise awareness of this important topic to help keep more families safe."

In addition to the jingle, Kidde has created a Fire Safety Toolkit, an educational resource comprised of simple, engaging tools and information such as a home fire safety checklist, tips and guides for setting up a personalized fire escape plan, using a fire extinguisher, testing and maintaining your smoke alarm, monitoring for carbon monoxide, as well as engaging activities for children.

During the campaign, Kidde is also collaborating with the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) to help close the protection gap by donating over 1,000 fire alarms to local fire station(s).

"The Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council is proud to share Kidde's strong commitment to keeping children and families safe," said Executive Director, Jamie Kovacs. "We are pleased to partner with Kidde in support of their donation of smoke alarms to local fire departments."

Join Kidde, Gerry Dee and FMPFSC to help protect more families through #CauseForAlarm. Here's how you can help:

SHARE: The "Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast" jingle on social media, tag @KiddeCanada and use #CauseForAlarm to help us continue raising awareness of the issue.

The "Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast" jingle on social media, tag @KiddeCanada and use #CauseForAlarm to help us continue raising awareness of the issue. LEARN: More about fire safety and how you can get involved by visiting CauseforAlarm.org/ Canada .

