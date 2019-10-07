KFC Canada and Frito Lay Canada Join Forces, Launch Limited Edition New Bar-B-Q Tenders Innovation

"When the idea of combining two global iconic brands to create the KFC x Lays Bar-B-Q Tenders was born, we just had to make it happen" said Sam Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "We're incredibly proud of this new creation and we know all Canadians will be excited once they try it.

Innovative, crave-worthy food isn't new for KFC Canada. The bun-less all chicken Double Down sandwich debuted in 2010, selling over 350,000 sandwiches in 10 days. In 2018, the cult classic returned with a twist, bringing sweet and savory chicken and waffles together as the Waffle Double Down. In 2019, Chachos – chicken nachos topped with cheese sauce, jalapenos, sour cream, diced tomatoes and chives, drove fans wild, putting a spin on KFC Canada's Original Recipe Tenders for the first time.

"The Lay's brand is synonymous with flavour. When KFC Canada asked to team up and combine their signature chicken tenders with our quality, Canadian-made potato chips, we knew right away that KFC x Lay's Bar-B-Q Tenders would be a hit," said Shirley Mukerjea, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada.

The mouth-watering chicken tenders are available at participating KFC restaurants across Canada starting October 7th until November 10th, while supplies last. And Lay's Bar-B-Q potato chips are always available at retailers nationwide!

