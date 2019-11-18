Keyera Resumes Operations at AEF and KFS First Fractionator Unit

CALGARY, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") today announced that it recently completed the maintenance and repairs at its Alberta EnviroFuels ("AEF") and Keyera Fort Saskatchewan ("KFS") facilities. At both facilities, the work was completed safely and according to plan. AEF is ramping up iso-octane production after it was taken offline in October to complete preventative maintenance work. At KFS, the first fractionation unit is processing volumes after it was taken offline in October for repairs. Even with these outages, Keyera expects to deliver another year of strong financial performance.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on Keyera's current expectations and assumptions made by the management of Keyera relating to its business, the environment in which it operates, its future operations and the performance of its assets (collectively, "FLS"). These FLS depend upon future events. Actual outcomes may differ materially depending on factors such as: resumption of stable operations at AEF and/or KFS; weather conditions; potential delays or changes in maintenance plans and associated expenditures; and other known or unknown factors. There can be no assurance that results or developments anticipated by Keyera will be realized or have the expected consequences or effects on Keyera.

For additional information on these and other factors, see Keyera's public filings on www.sedar.com. The information provided in this release is given as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that they should not unduly rely on forward-looking information.

For further information about Keyera, please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

