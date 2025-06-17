Keyera to Acquire Plains' Canadian NGL Business in a Transformative $5.15 Billion Transaction

Transaction expands Keyera's integrated NGL value chain, enhances value for customers, accelerates growth and delivers immediate value for shareholders

Transaction Highlights

Transformational acquisition – Keyera will acquire substantially all of Plains' Canadian NGL business, plus select U.S. assets, for total cash consideration of $5.15 billion , subject to adjustments (the "Acquisition"), significantly expanding Keyera's liquids infrastructure platform across western and eastern Canada .

– Keyera will acquire substantially all of Plains' Canadian NGL business, plus select U.S. assets, for total cash consideration of , subject to adjustments (the "Acquisition"), significantly expanding Keyera's liquids infrastructure platform across western and eastern . Supports Canada's strategic infrastructure – Keyera, a Canadian-based company, is acquiring these assets from a U.S. based seller, bringing key Canadian NGL infrastructure under experienced Canadian ownership. The transaction enhances domestic energy infrastructure and energy security, supports economic resilience, and establishes a strong, cross-Canada NGL corridor.

– Keyera, a Canadian-based company, is acquiring these assets from a U.S. based seller, bringing key Canadian NGL infrastructure under experienced Canadian ownership. The transaction enhances domestic energy infrastructure and energy security, supports economic resilience, and establishes a strong, cross-Canada NGL corridor. Enhances value for customers – The combined platform will provide customers with more reliable and efficient services, and diversified market access.

– The combined platform will provide customers with more reliable and efficient services, and diversified market access. Highly strategic asset base – The acquired portfolio includes large scale NGL extraction, fractionation, storage, pipelines and terminalling infrastructure located in key hubs such as Empress , Fort Saskatchewan and Sarnia , complementing Keyera's existing operations.

– The acquired portfolio includes large scale NGL extraction, fractionation, storage, pipelines and terminalling infrastructure located in key hubs such as , and , complementing Keyera's existing operations. Attractive valuation and accretion – The purchase price represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 7.8x expected 2025 adjusted EBITDA¹, or approximately 6.8x including near-term run-rate synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow (DCF) per share¹, delivering mid-teens percentage accretion in the first full year.

– The purchase price represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 7.8x expected 2025 adjusted EBITDA¹, or approximately 6.8x including near-term run-rate synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow (DCF) per share¹, delivering mid-teens percentage accretion in the first full year. Scalable platform with visible growth – Pro forma, Keyera is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $19 billion . The combined platform is expected to deliver an approximate 50% increase in fee-based adjusted EBITDA 1 in the first full year following closing, driven primarily by the contribution of the acquired assets, and including near-term synergies.

– Pro forma, Keyera is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately . The combined platform is expected to deliver an approximate 50% increase in fee-based adjusted EBITDA in the first full year following closing, driven primarily by the contribution of the acquired assets, and including near-term synergies. Strong and stable cash flow – Pro forma, approximately 70% of Keyera's realized margin 1 will be generated from fee-for-service business segments, of which approximately 45% will be from take-or-pay contracts, consistent with its current business mix.

– Pro forma, approximately 70% of Keyera's realized margin will be generated from fee-for-service business segments, of which approximately 45% will be from take-or-pay contracts, consistent with its current business mix. Strengthened dividend growth profile – The transaction enhances the sustainability of Keyera's dividend through accretive growth in fee-for-service cash flow and a conservative pro forma payout ratio 1 . The Company remains committed to its long-term payout ratio target of 50% to 70% of DCF 1 .

– The transaction enhances the sustainability of Keyera's dividend through accretive growth in fee-for-service cash flow and a conservative pro forma payout ratio . The Company remains committed to its long-term payout ratio target of 50% to 70% of DCF . Meaningful synergies – Keyera expects to realize approximately $100 million in highly achievable, near-term run-rate synergies from corporate cost savings and operational efficiencies. Beyond this, the transaction unlocks significant longer-term upside through commercial, logistical, and capital optimization opportunities across the integrated platform.

– Keyera expects to realize approximately in highly achievable, near-term run-rate synergies from corporate cost savings and operational efficiencies. Beyond this, the transaction unlocks significant longer-term upside through commercial, logistical, and capital optimization opportunities across the integrated platform. Maintains financial strength and flexibility – The funding plan has been structured to preserve Keyera's strong balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings. Pro forma leverage is expected to remain within Keyera's long-term target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA1,2.

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of Plains' Canadian natural gas liquids ("NGL") business, plus select U.S. assets, for total cash consideration of $5.15 billion, subject to adjustments (the "Transaction").

The Acquisition expands Keyera's position as a leading Canadian energy infrastructure company with a fully connected NGL corridor stretching from western to eastern Canada. By bringing these assets under Canadian ownership, the transaction reinforces Canada's economic resilience by strengthening domestic infrastructure and helping to unlock the full potential of Canada's energy future. With core NGL infrastructure in Alberta, the combined platform enables access to high-demand markets through Liquefied Petroleum Gas export access on the West Coast, while also reaching key consumption hubs in eastern Canada and the United States. The acquired assets include NGL extraction, fractionation, storage, and rail and truck terminals located across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

"This is a highly strategic acquisition that strengthens our core business and accelerates our growth trajectory," said Dean Setoguchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Keyera. "The assets we are acquiring are high-quality, synergistic, and strongly aligned with our operational footprint and expertise. This transaction enhances our ability to serve customers, capture meaningful operational efficiencies, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders, while also helping to reinforce Canada's position as a global energy leader."

Strategic Rationale: A Natural Extension of Keyera's Integrated Platform

The Acquisition directly supports Keyera's long-term strategy of expanding its integrated, fee-for-service NGL platform through disciplined growth. The Acquisition strengthens Keyera's position across the entire value chain and enhances market access for customers across all major NGL products, including ethane, propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane. The combined platform also creates a strong foundation for future optimization and expansion. Specifically, the transaction:

Enhances scale of NGL infrastructure by combining Keyera's and Plains' gathering fractionation and storage operations

by combining Keyera's and Plains' gathering fractionation and storage operations Extends integrated value chain to eastern North America , providing geographic diversification and expanded reach to customers

to eastern , providing geographic diversification and expanded reach to customers Complements existing business segments and product flows , with additional capacity and flexibility to transport, store, and market ethane, propane, butane and condensate

, with additional capacity and flexibility to transport, store, and market ethane, propane, butane and condensate Unlocks commercial potential by applying Keyera's expertise in risk management, marketing, and operational optimization to improve margins and drive performance

by applying Keyera's expertise in risk management, marketing, and operational optimization to improve margins and drive performance Delivers meaningful synergies with approximately $100 million of expected near-term annual corporate cost savings and operational enhancements in the first full year

with approximately of expected near-term annual corporate cost savings and operational enhancements in the first full year Maintains strong contract foundation with approximately 70% of pro forma realized margin supported by long-term commercial agreements supporting dividend sustainability and growth

with approximately 70% of pro forma realized margin supported by long-term commercial agreements supporting dividend sustainability and growth Creates a platform for future investment, positioning Keyera to pursue further integration opportunities and capital-efficient expansions along its cross Canada NGL corridor

Delivering Greater Value to Customers

The combined assets create a more capable and efficient NGL platform, expanding market connectivity and service offerings across North America. With a larger footprint and stronger integration, Keyera can deliver more reliable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to customers. The Company's expanded reach will support customers in accessing high-value markets.

Acceleration of Growth

The combination of the two platforms is expected to materially enhance Keyera's growth outlook. Pro forma, fee-based adjusted EBITDA1 is projected to grow by approximately 50% in the first full year and includes near-term synergies. This growth will be further enhanced by the realization of identified longer-term synergies, and the completion of projects already underway.

Fully Financed Transaction, Structured to Maintain Investment Grade Ratings

Keyera has obtained fully committed financing to fund the entire $5.15 billion purchase price through an acquisition credit facility in place with the Royal Bank of Canada and a syndicate of other lenders, and a $1.8 billion bought deal equity offering of subscription receipts (the "Offering"), announced separately.

The Offering is expected to fully address Keyera's planned discrete common equity issuance needs to finance this transaction. The remainder of the purchase price is expected to be funded through the issuance of debt securities and bank facilities of various tenors.

Keyera expects to maintain its investment grade ratings assigned by S&P and DBRS following the closing of the Acquisition.

Financial Framework and Capital Allocation Priorities Unchanged

Keyera has a long-standing track record of creating value for shareholders through disciplined capital allocation and prudent financial management. That approach is not changing. This transaction has been structured to preserve balance sheet strength, provide flexibility for future growth, and ensure continued returns to shareholders through all phases of the cycle.

Pro forma leverage is expected to remain within the Company's long-term target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA1,2. Keyera anticipates being within this range following the closing of the transaction. Supported by its stable fee-for-service business model and strong free cash flow generation, Keyera remains well positioned to continue operating with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector.

The Company's dividend strategy remains firmly anchored in fee-for-service cash flow growth and a conservative payout ratio in the range of 50% to 70% of DCF1. The transaction enhances the sustainability of Keyera's dividend by increasing the scale and stability of cash flows.

Commitment to Sustainability

Keyera remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, building upon its established leadership in environmental stewardship, safety, governance, and community engagement. The combined organization will continue to integrate sustainability into its core operations, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders. This includes a continued focus on reducing emissions intensity.

Acquired Assets Overview

The acquired assets represent a broad and strategically located midstream platform spanning western and eastern Canada offering an integrated suite of NGL services. On a combined basis, the portfolio includes:

C3+ Fractionation capacity of approximately 193,000 barrels per day (post-PFS expansion), including field, straddle, and hub-based facilities.

of approximately 193,000 barrels per day (post-PFS expansion), including field, straddle, and hub-based facilities. Storage capacity of approximately 23 million barrels, supporting both operational and commercial flexibility across multiple locations.

of approximately 23 million barrels, supporting both operational and commercial flexibility across multiple locations. Over 1,500 miles of pipeline infrastructure , with aggregate throughput capacity of over 575,000 barrels per day.

, with aggregate throughput capacity of over 575,000 barrels per day. Straddle gas processing capacity of approximately 5.7 Bcf/d (gross), through the Empress facility.

of approximately 5.7 Bcf/d (gross), through the facility. Loading and logistics infrastructure, including truck and rail terminals in Canada and the US that enhance connectivity to end-use markets.

Approvals and Timing

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by Keyera's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Competition Act (Canada) and other applicable regulatory reviews.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead financial advisor to Keyera and is acting as lead left arranger and lead left bookrunner on the acquisition credit facilities. Jefferies is also acting as a financial advisor to Keyera. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and McCarthy Tetrault LLP are acting as legal advisors to Keyera.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

SOURCE Keyera Corp.