Keyera Provides Strategy and Business Update Ahead of Its Investor Day

"We are excited to show how Keyera is positioned to generate strong returns for decades to come and how we'll remain competitive as the world transitions to the energy sources of the future" said President and CEO, Dean Setoguchi, "Our focus will continue to be the growth of distributable cash flow per share 1 , which enables further dividend growth per share 1 . To achieve this, our strategy will be anchored in four key areas which are to demonstrate ESG leadership, have a strong focus on financial discipline, further drive the competitiveness of our assets and strengthen our integrated value chain".

2022 – 2025 ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Over the 2022 to 2025 timeframe, Keyera expects 6 to 7% compound annual growth in adjusted EBITDA1, with most of this growth coming from projects with a high proportion of contracted, long-term take-or-pay revenue. Funds will be allocated and paced in a way that allows Keyera to stay within the target ranges laid out in its financial framework. In 2023, this includes the balancing of increasing cash returns to shareholders while bringing net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 within the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times by the end of the year. For 2024 and 2025, it will be a balance of priorities between returning cash to shareholders and allocating about $300 million per year to growth capital.

Financial framework





Target 2021A Preserve Financial Strength and Flexibility Credit ratings BBB BBB/BBB- Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA1 2.5x - 3.0x 2.4x Invest for Margin Growth

and Cash Flow Stability Corporate ROIC1 >12% 14% Fee-for-Service contribution of

Realized Margin1 >75% 69% Cash Returns to Shareholders Dividend Payout Ratio1 50% - 70% 63% Share buybacks activated as appropriate

Capital allocation priorities for 2022 to 2025

Year Priorities 2022 Fund major strategic growth project (KAPS) 2023 Balance priorities between: Bringing net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 within target range by YE '23

within target range by YE '23 Increasing cash returns to shareholders•Modest growth capital 2024 -2025 Balance priorities between: Increasing cash returns to shareholders

Growth spending

Rigorous investment criteria

Keyera has a rigorous investment criteria focused on generating higher risk-adjusted returns. For capital investments, priority will be given to projects that have strategic alignment, strong returns, long-term contractual underpinning, and contribute toward the company's ESG objectives including its targets for reducing emissions intensity.

Rich project inventory to deliver visible growth

Keyera has a rich inventory of near and long-term investment opportunities to allow for the continued compounding of investment returns that drive growth in DCF and dividends per share1. The projects have been paced to fit within Keyera's financial framework and self-funded business model.

Keyera Project Inventory Status Expected Timeline to Completion Optimizations Across the Value Chain Ongoing Ongoing Cheecham Sulphur Plant Under construction 2H 2022 Storage Cavern 18 Under construction 2H 2022 KAPS Zone 1-3 Under construction Q1 2023 Pipestone Gas Plant Capacity Expansion Not sanctioned 2023 KAPS Zone 4 Not sanctioned 2025 Fractionation Expansion at KFS (Frac 3) Not sanctioned 2025+ De-Carbonization at AEF and KFS Not sanctioned 2026+ Hydrogen Transportation and Storage Not sanctioned 2026+ Connectivity to CCS Via Low Carbon Hub Not sanctioned 2026+

KAPS PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION AND COMMERCIAL UPDATE

The KAPS project is strategically important to Keyera as it connects growing Montney and Duvernay liquids volumes from the company's north region Gathering and Processing business, and other third-party facilities, to its downstream fractionation, storage, logistics and marketing business for additional margin capture. Once complete, the project will meet strong customer demand for a competing alternative provider and be one of only two integrated liquids solutions servicing the area.

Construction and capital cost update

Construction of the project continues to advance steadily. The company implemented several cost containment measures at the outset of the project which have limited Keyera's exposure to industry-wide inflation. With 65% of the project now complete, including the purchase and receipt of all the required steel pipe and the vast majority of other materials, the project cost is expected to increase, yet still be within 10% of the latest estimate of $800 million net to Keyera. The majority of the remaining 35% of the project relates to construction activities for which signed contracts are in place with contractors who are currently performing work for KAPS and are familiar with the project.

Commercial update

Keyera has successfully increased the level of contracting on Zones 1 – 3 and the yet to be sanctioned Zone 4. Additionally, the company is in advanced negotiations with numerous parties to secure additional contracts. Select progress to date includes:

Additional contracting for Zones 1 – 3 including increased commitments from new and existing customers.

Secured new contracts for the proposed Zone 4 extension of the KAPS pipeline from Pipestone to Gordondale, which would also flow through Zones 1 – 3.

to Gordondale, which would also flow through Zones 1 – 3. The company expects to soon have contracted the majority of the volumes required to sanction Zone 4. A sanction decision is expected later this year.

KAPS unlocks downstream margin growth

Increased volumes from the KAPS pipeline system will provide additional growth and margin capture opportunities through Keyera's downstream fractionation, storage, rail, pipeline and marketing businesses including a potential fractionation expansion at KFS. Keyera benefits from its advantaged position to efficiently add fractionation capacity given its superior connectivity to propane, butane and condensate markets, large storage capabilities and secured location for the expansion.

MARKETING SEGMENT AND GROWTH CAPITAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

2022 Marketing segment guidance

With the April 2022 to April 2023 NGL contracting season near complete, Keyera expects 2022 Marketing segment realized margin1 to range between $250 million and $280 million which reflects the six-week planned turnaround at AEF.

Increasing base guidance for the Marketing segment for the 2023 to 2025 period

The ongoing annual "base guidance" range for the Marketing segment has now been adjusted upward to $250 million to $280 million, replacing the previous range of $180 million to $220 million. This new range reflects:

Increased margins from AEF resulting from successful efforts to access higher value iso-octane markets in the U.S. Rockies and Mid-West regions while also reducing transportation costs.

Higher go-forward commodity price assumptions including a U.S. $65 to U.S. $75 WTI assumption

to U.S. WTI assumption Increased future contribution from recently completed US assets (Galena Park and Wildhorse)

This new range indicates management's current view of what is achievable with a high degree of confidence and is based on certain assumptions including commodity prices and asset utilization rates.

Increasing 2022 growth capital guidance range

As a result of the expected increased cost for the KAPS project, 2022 growth capital is now expected to be $620 million to $660 million, excluding capitalized interest. This new range replaces the previous range of $570 million to $610 million.

KEYERA'S LOW CARBON HUB STRATEGY

Keyera is uniquely positioned to create a strong energy transition business in a way that can generate investment returns via long-term contracts with world-class creditworthy counterparties. The new low-carbon hub strategy leverages Keyera's existing competitive advantages which are existing land, proximity to large industrial players, optionality to add more cavern storage, infrastructure connectivity, logistics and expertise and provides a platform to accelerate participation in the energy transition and offer value-added services to customers. Offerings could include:

Transportation and storage of low carbon products

Connectivity to carbon capture and storage hubs

Supply of low-carbon feedstocks

Low carbon power generation including co-generation

Access to both major rail lines

Keyera continues to engage with potential partners to advance sustainable energy solutions. This includes the recent agreement with Shell Canada Limited (Shell). Keyera and Shell will explore opportunities to build a future gathering and distribution network to transport captured CO2 from Keyera and other operations in the region to Shell's proposed Polaris CCS storage hub for safe, reliable, and economic storage. As part of this collaboration, Keyera would also leverage an existing hydrogen-rated pipeline to complement a hydrogen manufacturing and distribution network.

