Keyera Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - David Smith, President & CEO, Keyera Corp. (KEY), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Keyera operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions to customers across North America. Keyera will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day on December 11, 2019. Keyera Corp. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on May 30, 2003.

