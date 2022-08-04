Keyera Corp. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results, Raises 2022 Marketing Guidance

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2022 second quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view the MD&A and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or Keyera's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA" 1 ) was $316 million , compared with $224 million for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by strong Marketing segment performance.

) was , compared with for the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was largely driven by strong Marketing segment performance. The company realized cash flow from operating activities ("CFO") of $199 million , compared with $112 million for the same period in 2021.

, compared with for the same period in 2021. Distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $209 million ( $0.94 per share), compared with $148 million ( $0.67 per share) for the second quarter of 2021.

("DCF") was ( per share), compared with ( per share) for the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $173 million ( $0.78 per share), compared to $79 million ( $0.36 per share) for the same period in 2021.

( per share), compared to ( per share) for the same period in 2021. The company continues to preserve balance sheet strength, ending the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio2 of 2.3 times, which is below the company's target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times.

Business Segment Highlights

The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered a record realized margin 1,3 of $88 million , compared to $86 million for the same period last year. Contributing to this performance was record throughput at the Pipestone and Wapiti gas plants and higher volumes across the South region portfolio.

of , compared to for the same period last year. Contributing to this performance was record throughput at the and Wapiti gas plants and higher volumes across the South region portfolio. Keyera's Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered realized margin 1,3 of $98 million , compared to $96 million for the same period last year. The increase was the result of strong demand for fractionation services.

of , compared to for the same period last year. The increase was the result of strong demand for fractionation services. The Marketing segment contributed a realized margin1,3 of $162 million , compared to $79 million in the second quarter of 2021. These results were driven by robust commodity prices and record iso-octane margins due to strong motor gasoline pricing and octane demand.

KAPS Pipeline Project Update

KAPS is now over 70% complete and the project is estimated to cost approximately $900 million , net to Keyera (previously $800 million to $880 million ). The increase in cost is mainly driven by weather related productivity losses, as well as inflationary pressure for items such as matting required to access excessively wet construction sites.

Increasing Marketing Segment Realized Margin and Cash Tax Guidance

For 2022, realized margin 1 for the Marketing segment is now expected to range between $380 million and $410 million (previously $300 million to $340 million ).

for the Marketing segment is now expected to range between and (previously to ). As a result of higher Marketing segment margins, cash tax expense for 2022 is now expected to range between $55 million and $65 million (previously $30 million to $40 million ).

Capital Expenditure Guidance Update

Growth capital for 2022 is now expected to be between $680 million and $720 million (previously $620 million to $660 million ), excluding capitalized interest. The increased growth capital guidance range is primarily based on the higher estimated cost to complete the KAPS project. The majority of KAPS related costs are forecasted to be incurred in 2022.

and (previously to ), excluding capitalized interest. The increased growth capital guidance range is primarily based on the higher estimated cost to complete the KAPS project. The majority of KAPS related costs are forecasted to be incurred in 2022. Maintenance capital guidance remains unchanged with a range between $100 million and $120 million .

__________________________________ 1 Keyera uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin and return on invested capital. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the section titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing" of Management's Discussion and Analysis. 2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes. 3 Realized margin is not a standard measure under GAAP and excludes the effect of $10 million in non-cash gains from commodity-related risk management contracts. See the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 173,006 78,595 286,800 164,420 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.78 0.36 1.30 0.74 Cash flow from operating activities 198,763 112,071 655,815 380,500 Funds from operations1 246,290 181,346 443,863 362,411 Distributable cash flow1 208,553 147,940 387,011 312,691 Per share ($/share)1 0.94 0.67 1.75 1.41 Dividends declared 106,091 106,091 212,182 212,182 Per share ($/share) 0.48 0.48 0.96 0.96 Payout ratio %1 51 % 72 % 55 % 68 % Adjusted EBITDA2 315,931 223,701 573,134 448,531 Gathering and Processing







Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,529 1,448 1,521 1,426 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,300 1,218 1,305 1,206 Liquids Infrastructure







Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 180 146 183 150 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 80 75 85 80 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 15 15 14 15 Marketing







Inventory value 330,517 207,240 330,517 207,240 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 164,600 145,500 179,600 159,400









Acquisitions — 11,165 — 11,165 Growth capital expenditures 182,455 80,149 426,024 128,177 Maintenance capital expenditures 26,906 21,917 34,142 25,822 Total capital expenditures 209,361 113,231 460,166 165,164 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 221,023 221,023 221,023 221,023





As at June 30,





2022 2021 Long-term debt5



3,600,315 3,276,826 Credit facility



— — Working capital surplus6



(132,054) (173,022) Net debt



3,468,261 3,103,804 Common shares outstanding – end of period



221,023 221,023

Notes: 1 Funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share and payout ratio are not standard measures under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional details regarding the composition of these measures, how management utilizes them, and for a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". 2 Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure under GAAP and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional details regarding the composition of this measure, how management utilizes it, and for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". 3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities. 4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities. 5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements. 6 Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.



CEO's Message to Shareholders

Keyera is uniquely positioned to benefit from the global drive toward energy security. We believe commodity prices are poised to remain strong, driven by constrained global supply and continued demand for responsibly produced energy. Our fully integrated assets, combined with our marketing services, allow us to efficiently connect customers' NGL production from the wellhead to the highest value end-markets. This unique advantage allows us to maximize value for our customers, and deliver strong, stable returns for Keyera's shareholders.

We aim to grow stable, contracted cash flows from our fee-for-service infrastructure business that provides the foundation for a stable and growing dividend over time. Complementing our fee-for-service business is our Marketing segment that enables us to fund infrastructure projects, like our KAPS pipeline project, and enhances our ability to consistently deliver superior return on invested capital.

Our Marketing segment is poised to generate record cash flows. With robust commodity prices and record iso-octane premiums generated in the second quarter, our Marketing segment is now expected to deliver between $380 million and $410 million in realized margin for the year. For context, the Marketing segment generated record realized margin of $373 million in 2019. With the strong Marketing contribution in 2022, we now anticipate exiting the year with Net Debt to EBITDA within our target range of 2.5 to 3 times.

Our Gathering and Processing ("G&P") volumes grew by 6% compared to the same period last year due to higher volumes at Pipestone, Wapiti and across our South region assets. At Wapiti, we've begun to utilize the second processing train as demand for our services is increasing. We are working with our customers to manage the water disposal associated with the raw gas to ensure we continue to maximize utilization. As we continue to see increased demand from producers in the Northern region, we are evaluating opportunities to expand the capacity of our Pipestone gas plant.

Adding to the favourable outlook for the G&P segment, we are pleased to see continued consolidation amongst upstream producers, with well capitalized companies aiming to grow production. Most recently, a producer near our Simonette gas plant announced plans to double production over the next 3 to 5 years. We have capacity at Simonette to support growth in gas volumes, and our KAPS pipeline to transport associated liquids volumes.

Our Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered another steady quarter backed by continued strong performance from our fractionation, storage, and condensate transportation businesses. We continue to engage with customers to gather support for an expansion to our fractionation business. We are competitively advantaged to efficiently add fractionation capacity given our existing footprint, including extensive storage and connectivity to high value NGL markets.

Our KAPS pipeline project is a game-changer for Keyera as it is the missing link in our value chain, that will connect our Montney G&P business and other third-party facilities to our highly profitable Liquids Infrastructure business in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan. It also provides meaningful future growth opportunities, like our Zone 4 expansion which would extend the pipeline to near the British Columbia border. KAPS stands to capture growing volumes from the Western Canada basin. This growth is underpinned by many factors including the increasing importance of energy security and the role Canada plays in delivering responsibly produced energy to the world.

We were very pleased to see the Competition Bureau ("the Bureau") take decisive action to protect competition in our industry, specifically as it relates to our KAPS pipeline project. Following a thorough review, including extensive engagement with industry producers, the Bureau requires that the other 50% interest in the KAPS project be sold to a third party through an independently supervised disposition process. The Bureau also imposed strict requirements to ensure that commercially sensitive data, including customer information, is protected. The action taken by the Bureau further reinforces both industry's desire for competition and the importance of KAPS as a critically important alternative to the existing pipeline system. We look forward to the conclusion of the sale process, and to continuing our strong track record of collaborating with our partners.

Grounded in financial discipline, and with several strategic growth opportunities underway, Keyera is well positioned to continue to generate shareholder value for decades to come.

In Q3, we will be releasing our second environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report which will detail our sustainability progress.

On behalf of Keyera's board of directors and management team, I thank our employees, customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Keyera Corp.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com .

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 198,763 112,071 655,815 380,500 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital 47,527 69,275 (211,952) (18,089) Funds from operations 246,290 181,346 443,863 362,411 Maintenance capital (26,906) (21,917) (34,142) (25,822) Leases (10,213) (10,858) (21,461) (22,636) Prepaid lease asset (618) (631) (1,249) (1,262) Distributable cash flow 208,553 147,940 387,011 312,691



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow1 208,553 147,940 387,011 312,691 Dividends declared to shareholders 106,091 106,091 212,182 212,182 Payout ratio 51 % 72 % 55 % 68 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains/losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains/losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 173,006 78,595 286,800 164,420 Add:







Finance costs 42,008 42,009 83,375 82,117 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 54,341 66,118 103,989 132,454 Income tax expense 52,952 22,975 88,645 48,789 EBITDA 322,307 209,697 562,809 427,780 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts (10,362) 26,554 580 35,029 Net foreign currency loss (gain) on U.S. debt and other 3,986 (2,886) 9,268 (2,975) Impairment expense — 9,494 — 9,494 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment — (19,158) 477 (20,797) Adjusted EBITDA 315,931 223,701 573,134 448,531



Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 88,686 99,472 170,196 (92) 358,262 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (504) (1,647) (8,211) — (10,362) Realized margin (loss) 88,182 97,825 161,985 (92) 347,900



Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 85,837 96,012 52,427 (318) 233,958 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 94 (147) 26,607 — 26,554 Realized margin (loss) 85,931 95,865 79,034 (318) 260,512



Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 165,255 204,344 262,445 (856) 631,188 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (386) (1,599) 2,565 — 580 Realized margin (loss) 164,869 202,745 265,010 (856) 631,768



Operating and Realized Margin (Loss) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 164,820 200,397 105,657 (941) 469,933 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 338 279 34,412 — 35,029 Realized margin (loss) 165,158 200,676 140,069 (941) 504,962



SOURCE Keyera Corp.