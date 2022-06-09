Keyera Appoints New Director to its Board

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the appointment of Isabelle Brassard to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With over 27 years of global experience in the mining and metals industries spanning North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, Ms. Brassard currently serves as Senior Vice President, Logistics and Sustainable Development at Fednav Limited, Canada's largest international bulk shipping company headquartered in Montreal. Prior to joining Fednav, Ms. Brassard held various operational leadership roles with Rio Tinto. Ms. Brassard holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Quebec and Black Belt certification in Lean Six Sigma.

"On behalf of our Board, we are thrilled to welcome Isabelle to the Keyera Board of Directors," said Chairman Jim Bertram. "Her extensive operational experience, as well as her expertise in logistics, sustainable development and external relations will be a tremendous asset to the Board as Keyera continues to execute on its long-term strategy."

For Ms. Brassard's full biography as well as further information on Keyera's Board of Directors, please visit www.keyera.com

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

