Keyera Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results, Raises Dividend, Increases 2024 Marketing Guidance

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2024 second quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Disciplined execution of our strategy is resulting in consistent growth of high-quality, fee-for-service cash flow. This allows us to continue to deliver on our long history of sustainable dividend growth," said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "We continue to advance capital efficient growth opportunities, further strengthening our value chain to maximize value for customers and shareholders."

Second Quarter Highlights

Financial Results – Net earnings were $142 million (Q2 2023 – $159 million ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 ("adjusted EBITDA") were $326 million (Q2 2023 – $293 million ), and distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $202 million (Q2 2023 – $207 million ). These results include higher year-over-year contribution from all three business segments.

– Net earnings were (Q2 2023 – ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") were (Q2 2023 – ), and distributable cash flow ("DCF") was (Q2 2023 – ). These results include higher year-over-year contribution from all three business segments. Sustainable Dividend Growth – Keyera has increased its dividend by 4%, which is supported by the continued growth of Keyera's fee-for-service business and a conservative payout ratio 1 of 55% of DCF (twelve-months trailing).

– Keyera has increased its dividend by 4%, which is supported by the continued growth of Keyera's fee-for-service business and a conservative payout ratio of 55% of DCF (twelve-months trailing). Strong Growth in High-Quality Cash Flow – Second quarter fee-for-service realized margin 1 increased by 15% compared to the same period last year. The Gathering & Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin 1 of $102 million (Q2 2023 – $84 million ). The year-over-year increase is in part due to the impact of wildfires in Q2 2023 and is also supported by record quarterly volumes in the North region gas plants. The Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered realized margin 1 of $133 million (Q2 2023 – $119 million ). The increase is attributable to higher contributions from KAPS as contracted volumes continue to ramp up, and strong demand for Keyera's fractionation, storage, and condensate services.

– Second quarter fee-for-service realized margin increased by 15% compared to the same period last year. Solid Marketing Results – The Marketing Segment delivered realized margin 1 of $136 million (Q2 2023 – $134 million ), including the impact of a 6-week planned outage at AEF. This performance was driven by the continued strength of the iso-octane business and higher contributions from propane, butane and the condensate value chain.

– The Marketing Segment delivered realized margin of (Q2 2023 – ), including the impact of a 6-week planned outage at AEF. This performance was driven by the continued strength of the iso-octane business and higher contributions from propane, butane and the condensate value chain. Strong Financial Position – The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2 at 2.0 times, below the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. The company is well positioned to pursue and equity self-fund opportunities that will enhance shareholder value.

– The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.0 times, below the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. The company is well positioned to pursue and equity self-fund opportunities that will enhance shareholder value. Progressing Toward Emissions Reduction Target – The company has achieved a 21% emissions intensity reduction over the 2019 to 2023 timeframe and remains well positioned to meet its near-term target of a 25% reduction by 2025. Keyera's 2023 Sustainability & Climate Report is now available at www.keyera.com.

2024 Guidance Update

The Marketing realized margin 1 for 2024 is now expected to range between $450 million and $480 million (previous guidance of $430 million to $470 million ). The increase takes into account strong year-to-date realized margin 1 (1H 2024 – $250 million ) and assumes the AEF facility operates at capacity for the remainder of the year, there are no significant logistics or transportation curtailments and current forward commodity pricing for unhedged volumes for the remainder of the year.

for 2024 is now expected to range between and (previous guidance of to ). The increase takes into account strong year-to-date realized margin (1H 2024 – ) and assumes the AEF facility operates at capacity for the remainder of the year, there are no significant logistics or transportation curtailments and current forward commodity pricing for unhedged volumes for the remainder of the year. Reaffirming growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $80 million and $100 million . This includes $20 million to $40 million of capital that is contingent on sanctioning of KAPS Zone 4 and fractionation capacity expansion opportunities at KFS.

and . This includes to of capital that is contingent on sanctioning of KAPS Zone 4 and fractionation capacity expansion opportunities at KFS. Maintenance capital expenditures are now expected to range between $120 million and $140 million (previously $90 million and $110 million ). This is mostly attributable to increased costs for turnaround activities which are largely recoverable in future years.

and (previously and ). This is mostly attributable to increased costs for turnaround activities which are largely recoverable in future years. Cash tax expense is now expected to range between $90 million to $100 million (previously $85 million to $95 million ). This new range reflects the increase in expected earnings contribution from the Marketing segment.

Maintenance Schedule

2024 Planned Turnarounds and Outages Alberta EnviroFuels outage (Complete) 6 weeks Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 outage (Complete) 5 days Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 2 outage (Complete) 5 days Q2 2024 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 outage 5 days Q3 2024 Strachan Gas Plant turnaround 2 weeks Q3 2024 Wapiti Gas Plant turnaround 3 weeks Q3 2024

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 142,177 158,939 213,091 296,728 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.62 0.69 0.93 1.29 Cash flow from operating activities 272,856 235,836 670,896 547,325 Funds from operations1 243,201 251,840 474,926 499,146 Distributable cash flow1 202,166 207,357 407,504 434,724 Per share ($/share)1 0.88 0.90 1.78 1.90 Dividends declared 114,576 109,993 229,153 219,987 Per share ($/share) 0.50 0.48 1.00 0.96 Payout ratio %1 57 % 53 % 56 % 51 % Adjusted EBITDA1 325,995 292,812 640,299 584,970 Operating margin 369,749 370,813 652,780 703,249 Realized margin1 370,944 337,727 726,359 673,181 Gathering and Processing







Operating margin 101,885 87,207 205,652 186,629 Realized margin1 101,934 84,430 206,263 184,736 Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,487 1,456 1,511 1,574 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,325 1,244 1,328 1,345 Liquids Infrastructure







Operating margin 131,904 117,305 267,049 234,711 Realized margin1 133,077 119,228 269,640 237,893 Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 164 173 183 183 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 83 94 100 96 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 9 14 12 14 Marketing







Operating margin 136,010 166,371 180,066 282,013 Realized margin1 135,983 134,139 250,443 250,656 Inventory value 282,121 182,547 282,121 182,547 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 178,700 161,300 246,700 183,600 Acquisitions — — — 366,537 Growth capital expenditures 18,079 52,349 37,185 133,081 Maintenance capital expenditures 27,347 32,783 40,238 41,035 Total capital expenditures 45,426 85,132 77,423 540,653 Weighted average number of shares outstanding –

basic and diluted 229,153 229,153 229,153 229,153 As at June 30,



2024 2023 Long-term debt5



3,686,035 3,427,515 Credit facility



110,000 440,000 Working capital surplus (current assets less current liabilities) (263,596) (116,283) Net debt



3,532,439 3,751,232 Common shares outstanding – end of period



229,153 229,153

CEO's Message to Shareholders

Strategically positioned to enable basin growth. Over the past several years, our company has strategically invested to create a fully-integrated natural gas liquids value chain, offering customers a full range of services to add value to the products they produce. We've established a strong G&P footprint in the rapidly growing Montney and Duvernay and connected these assets to our core Liquids Infrastructure business with the KAPS pipeline. From 2018 to 2023, realized margin from our fee-for-service businesses grew by 50%, largely due to these investments. Production from the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin continues to grow and set new records for both natural gas and natural gas liquids. Continued growth will be driven by the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion, LNG Canada, increasing West Coast LPG exports and a growing petrochemical industry. Keyera remains well positioned to benefit from enabling this growth by leveraging our integrated platform, which will allow Keyera to continue to compound returns and create long-term value for shareholders.

Sustainable dividend growth. At its core, Keyera is a dividend growth company. Since our IPO in 2003, we have returned $4.7 billion to investors. Yesterday, we were pleased to announce another dividend increase of 4% to $2.08 per share annually. This dividend increase is supported by the continued growth of Keyera's fee-for-service business and a conservative payout ratio.

High-quality, fee-for-service cashflows are increasing. We remain on track to reach the upper end of our compound annual growth rate (CAGR) target for adjusted EBITDA (holding Marketing constant) of 6-7% from 2022 to 2025. Continued growth in the G&P segment will come largely from filling available capacity in our North region gas plants which serve the prolific Montney and Duvernay fairway. These formations have a higher condensate content, which strengthens customer economics and makes them less sensitive to natural gas pricing. Today, more than 70% of our G&P realized margins come from our North region gas plants. Our Liquids Infrastructure segment is positioned for further growth supported by the continued ramp-up of long-term contracted volumes on KAPS, growing demand for our storage and condensate businesses, and potential new capital-efficient growth projects including fractionation capacity expansions and KAPS Zone 4.

Marketing segment is a valuable differentiator. Today, we increased our 2024 Marketing realized margin guidance due to strong year-to-date performance and supportive market fundamentals. This physical business leverages our integrated assets and logistics expertise to deliver products throughout North America. The Marketing segment has enabled us to consistently produce higher than average corporate Returns on Invested Capital (ROIC) relative to our peers. The cash flow generated from this segment is reinvested in our fee-for-service business, accelerating growth in high-quality, long-term contracted cash flows.

Strong free cash flow outlook. 2024 will be a year of strong free cash flow generation as the company has entered a phase of lower capital spending. With a strong balance sheet and having just increased our dividend, we will continue to balance disciplined capital investments with further increasing shareholder returns to maximize shareholder value.

Continued long-term value creation. As an essential infrastructure service provider, Keyera will continue to play an integral role in enabling basin volume growth while staying financially disciplined to create long-term value for our stakeholders.

On behalf of Keyera, I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous rights holders, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and CEO

Keyera Corp.

Notes:

1 Keyera uses certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional information, and where applicable, for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the 2024 realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the section titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing – Market Commentary" of Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2024.

2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes.

3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities.

4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities.

5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Keyera will be conducting a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Callers may participate by dialing 888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time on August 21, 2024 (12:00 AM Eastern Time on August 22, 2024), by dialing 888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 336068.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back. This link will be active on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Measures such as funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") calculations are not standard measures under GAAP or are supplementary financial measures, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these non-GAAP and other financial measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended June 30, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com. Specifically, refer to the sections of the MD&A titled, "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures", "Forward-Looking Statements", "Segmented Results of Operations", "Dividends: Funds from Operations, Distributable Cash Flow and Payout Ratio" and "EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA".

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities 272,856 235,836 670,896 547,325 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital (29,655) 16,004 (195,970) (48,179) Funds from operations 243,201 251,840 474,926 499,146 Maintenance capital (27,347) (32,783) (40,238) (41,035) Leases (13,093) (11,105) (25,994) (22,197) Prepaid lease asset (595) (595) (1,190) (1,190) Distributable cash flow 202,166 207,357 407,504 434,724

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Distributable cash flow1 202,166 207,357 407,504 434,724 Dividends declared to shareholders 114,576 109,993 229,153 219,987 Payout ratio 57 % 53 % 56 % 51 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains and losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains and losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings 142,177 158,939 213,091 296,728 Add (deduct):







Finance costs 54,118 47,146 110,602 88,867 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 88,250 76,212 174,799 148,398 Income tax expense 43,283 47,053 64,763 87,609 EBITDA 327,828 329,350 563,255 621,602 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity-related contracts 1,195 (33,086) 73,579 (30,068) Net foreign currency loss (gain) on U.S. debt and other 1,236 (3,452) 3,636 (6,564) Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (4,264) — (171) — Adjusted EBITDA 325,995 292,812 640,299 584,970

Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended June 30, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 101,885 131,904 136,010 (50) 369,749 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 49 1,173 (27) — 1,195 Realized margin (loss) 101,934 133,077 135,983 (50) 370,944

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended June 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 87,207 117,305 166,371 (70) 370,813 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (2,777) 1,923 (32,232) — (33,086) Realized margin (loss) 84,430 119,228 134,139 (70) 337,727

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin 205,652 267,049 180,066 13 652,780 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 611 2,591 70,377 — 73,579 Realized margin 206,263 269,640 250,443 13 726,359

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 186,629 234,711 282,013 (104) 703,249 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (1,893) 3,182 (31,357) — (30,068) Realized margin (loss) 184,736 237,893 250,656 (104) 673,181

Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for Adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant

(previously CAGR for Adjusted EBITDA from the Fee-for-Service Business)

CAGR is calculated as follows:

















1



















Number of Years







CAGR =



End of the period*











-1









Beginning of the period*

















* Utilizes beginning and end of period adjusted EBITDA as defined below.

CAGR for adjusted EBITDA holding Marketing constant is intended to provide information on a forward-looking basis. This calculation utilizes beginning and end of period adjusted EBITDA, which includes the following components and assumptions: i) forecasted realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments, ii) realized margin for the Marketing segment, which is held at a value within the expected annual base realized margin (between $310 million and $350 million), and iii) adjustments for total forecasted general and administrative, and long-term incentive plan expenses.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.