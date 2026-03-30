KeyData Cyber Launches Identity Command Center to Give Security Leaders Real-Time Control of Identity Risk

New platform developed by BeyondID, a KeyData Cyber company, helps enterprises manage identity complexity, track security maturity and accelerate identity transformation

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - KeyData Cyber, a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) services, today announced the launch of its Identity Command Center (ICC), a proprietary platform developed by BeyondID, a KeyData Cyber company. The platform is designed to help clients manage their identity security programs in an increasingly complex digital environment. It provides identity and security leaders with a centralized operational view of their identity programs, from initial assessment through long-term implementation.

As identity becomes the control plane for modern cybersecurity, many organizations struggle to track progress across complex identity initiatives involving multiple teams, technologies and projects. The Identity Command Center addresses this challenge by giving security leaders continuous visibility into their identity maturity, program health and strategic priorities.

"Identity programs often span years of initiatives, technology deployments and organizational change, yet many leaders still lack a clear way to track progress and demonstrate value," said Dustin Hoff, CEO of KeyData Cyber. "The Identity Command Center provides a clear operational view of the entire identity journey so security leaders can see where they are, where risk is emerging and where to focus next to drive measurable progress."

Beginning with a client's Digital Identity Blueprint, the Identity Command Center tracks the organization's identity journey from initial assessment through advisory, implementation and managed services engagements.

The Identity Command Center enables organizations to:

Track identity program progress : Translate technical milestones into measurable outcomes that security leaders can communicate to executives and board members.

: Translate technical milestones into measurable outcomes that security leaders can communicate to executives and board members. Gain real-time visibility : Monitor the health and evolution of identity initiatives with live reporting across advisory, implementation and Virtual Security Operations Center (VSOC) services.

: Monitor the health and evolution of identity initiatives with live reporting across advisory, implementation and Virtual Security Operations Center (VSOC) services. Prioritize the next actions: Identify risks, rank initiatives by urgency and align remediation efforts with budget and strategic priorities.

By consolidating insights across identity advisory, engineering and managed services, the Identity Command Center enables organizations to move beyond fragmented identity projects toward a coordinated identity security strategy. The platform provides a continuous, bird's-eye view of identity program progress, risks and opportunities, enabling security leaders to align identity investments with business priorities.

"It's not just what we deliver, it's how we deliver it," said Charles Fortune, Managing Director at BeyondID and KeyData Cyber. "Identity Command Center transforms identity and access management from a one-time project into a continuous, evolving program that adapts as business priorities and threat landscapes change. By combining our Digital Identity Blueprint with real-time insights and automation, we help organizations accelerate time to value while future-proofing their identity strategy."

The Identity Command Center is available immediately to KeyData Cyber and BeyondID clients as part of both companies' identity advisory, implementation and managed security services.

About BeyondID

BeyondID, a KeyData Cyber Company, is a leading AI-powered, Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP). By delivering secure solutions and services that help manage digital identities, BeyondID enables organizations to control access to applications, data, networks, and devices while facilitating continuous regulatory compliance and ensuring seamless user experiences. BeyondID has created Secure Total Experiences for organizations like Inception Health, Johnson Financial Group, Biogen, Northern Trust, and Cone Health. More information about BeyondID can be found at: https://beyondid.com/.

About KeyData Cyber

KeyData Cyber is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and one of the largest pure-play IAM MISP in North America. With 20 years of experience, the company has managed more than 50 million identities and completed over 2,500 successful deployments. Its veteran team of certified consultants, architects, and engineers deliver comprehensive IAM solutions with unmatched expertise in highly regulated sectors. As trusted IAM partners, KeyData Cyber helps its clients future-proof their organizations against evolving identity threats by delivering secure, scalable, and compliant programs tailored to business needs. Learn more at https://keydatacyber.com/.

SOURCE KeyData Cyber

Media Contact: Cathy Summers, Summers PR, [email protected], +1 (415) 483-0480