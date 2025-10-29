KeyData Cyber and CyberArk Launch PAM-as-a-Service to Simplify Privileged Access Security

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - KeyData Cyber , a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) services, today announced the launch of its new Privileged Access Management as a Service (PAMaaS), powered by CyberArk. This subscription-based service delivers enterprise-grade privileged access security through a flexible managed model designed to accelerate ROI and reduce complexity.

Organizations face increasing risks tied to the misuse of privileged accounts and credentials. The new PAMaaS offering helps organizations strengthen their security posture while reducing operational overhead, accelerating time-to-value and reducing total cost of ownership while providing continuous monitoring to ensure optimal performance and stronger security outcomes.

"With KeyData's Privileged Access Management as a Service (PAMaaS), organizations gain enterprise-grade PAM without the cost and complexity of managing it themselves," said Todd Musselman, Managing Director at KeyData Cyber. "By delivering PAM as a fully managed service, we help clients accelerate time-to-value, strengthen compliance and cyber resilience, and free their internal teams to focus on driving the business forward. Our PAMaaS model ensures continuous protection, expert oversight, and measurable risk reduction, so clients can achieve stronger security outcomes with greater efficiency and confidence."

The launch of PAMaaS reinforces KeyData Cyber's role as a trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP), delivering CyberArk's leading Privileged Access Management solutions to mid-sized enterprises that require enterprise-grade PAM without the overhead of traditional deployments.

"CyberArk is committed to securing all identities – human, machine and AI – in the modern enterprise," said Dmitry Kuchynski, Vice President, Global Managed Service Providers at CyberArk. "Together with KeyData Cyber, we are delivering a modern, scalable service model that helps customers strengthen security outcomes while achieving predictable spend and faster ROI."

This partnership underscores KeyData Cyber and CyberArk's joint commitment to advancing the future of identity security with solutions that accelerate, simplify, and sustain privileged access protection.

PAMaaS is now available to mid-sized organizations and enterprises across North America. More information can be found at KeyData Cyber | Privileged Access Management as a Service (PAMaaS) .

About KeyData Cyber

KeyData Cyber is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and one of the largest pure-play IAM MISP in North America. With 20 years of experience, the company has managed more than 50 million identities and completed over 1,000 successful deployments. Its veteran team of certified consultants, architects, and engineers deliver comprehensive IAM solutions with unmatched expertise in highly regulated sectors. As trusted IAM partners, KeyData Cyber helps its clients future-proof their organizations against evolving identity threats by delivering secure, scalable, and compliant programs tailored to business needs. Learn more at https://keydatacyber.com/ .

SOURCE KeyData Cyber

Media Contact: Cathy Summers, Summers PR, [email protected], +1 (415) 483-0480