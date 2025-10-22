KeyData Cyber Appoints Ram Paudel as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - KeyData Cyber , a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) services, today announced the promotion of Ram Paudel to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Previously serving as Vice President of Finance, Paudel has been a strategic and integral member of the executive leadership team for the past seven years, driving financial performance and operational excellence across the company.

As CFO, Paudel will broaden his scope of responsibility, overseeing all financial functions including accounting, budgeting and forecasting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and strategic financial initiatives. He will continue to report directly to KeyData Cyber's CEO and will play a leading role in shaping the company's financial roadmap as it continues to scale and innovate in the cybersecurity space. Paudel's experience leading M&A deals was instrumental in KeyData Cyber's recent acquisition of BeyondID.

"Ram has been instrumental in our recent growth initiatives," said Dustin Hoff, Chief Executive Officer of KeyData Cyber. "Under his leadership, the finance department has improved efficiency, enriched analytics capabilities, and supported KeyData Cyber's expansion into new markets. His keen financial acumen, deep understanding of our business, and proven leadership will be pivotal in charting our financial strategy going forward."

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Paudel has significant expertise in financial operations, strategic planning, and corporate governance, anchored by a demonstrated track record of leadership and execution. He joined KeyData Cyber in October 2018 as financial controller and has since advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. He has overseen fiscal planning, internal controls, financial reporting, and performance optimization initiatives.

"The cybersecurity market presents a significant opportunity as organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats," said Paudel. "As CFO, I'll focus on building a financial framework that supports sustainable growth, enabling our teams to innovate rapidly and deliver the solutions our customers need to solve complex identity challenges and secure their digital ecosystems."

Paudel's programming background brings KeyData Cyber a unique blend of financial strategy with technological foresight. In his new role, Paudel plans to leverage AI not just for cost-effectiveness, but to drive scalability and efficiency, making KeyData Cyber more resilient, innovative, and a leader in transparent financial management.

About KeyData Cyber

KeyData Cyber is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and one of the largest pure-play IAM MISP in North America. With 20 years of experience, the company has managed more than 50 million identities and completed over 1,000 successful deployments. Its veteran team of certified consultants, architects, and engineers deliver comprehensive IAM solutions with unmatched expertise in highly regulated sectors. As trusted IAM partners, KeyData Cyber helps its clients future-proof their organizations against evolving identity threats by delivering secure, scalable, and compliant programs tailored to business needs. Learn more at https://keydatacyber.com/ .

