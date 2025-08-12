KeyData Cyber Acquires BeyondID to Create a Powerhouse in Identity Security

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, August 12, 2025 /CNW/ - KeyData Cyber, a leading North American provider of end-to-end identity and access management (IAM) services, today announced its acquisition of BeyondID, a leading AI-powered, Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP) with deep expertise in the Okta platform and identity-first zero trust solutions.

This strategic acquisition brings together two identity leaders to form a pure-play powerhouse in total identity security. The combined team brings unmatched depth and breadth across IAM, CIAM, PAM and IGA, with more than 200 identity experts and a proven track record for delivering complex programs for mid-market and enterprise customers across the private and public sectors.

BeyondID complements and expands KeyData Cyber's expertise across advisory, implementation, and managed services, with support for every major identity platform including BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Microsoft, Okta, PingIdentity, SailPoint and Saviynt. The acquisition will establish BeyondID as a KeyData Cyber company, accelerating KeyData's growth strategy, expanding its delivery capacity and depth of resources globally.

"Together, we are building a powerhouse in identity security," said Dustin Hoff, CEO of KeyData Cyber. "By joining forces with BeyondID, we are gaining expanded geographic reach, wider technology expertise, and Identity Command Center, an AI-powered technology platform to streamline service delivery and provide our clients with the best experience in the industry."

"This is a pivotal moment for BeyondID and our clients. By joining forces with KeyData Cyber, we are combining deep identity expertise with AI-driven innovation to deliver a more complete, end-to-end security experience," said Arun Shrestha, CEO of BeyondID. "Together, we'll help organizations navigate complexity with confidence, transforming identity from a technical necessity into a strategic advantage."

BeyondID's strong U.S. presence and expanded nearshore and offshore capabilities will add to KeyData Cyber ' s growing global footprint, enabling teams to meet client needs faster and with greater local alignment across a broader set of identity security services. Clients will benefit from deeper expertise across highly regulated sectors, and gain access to BeyondID's Identity Command Center, an AI-powered platform that orchestrates and automates identity-first, zero-trust solutions – from strategy blueprints to implementations to solution management.

The combination of BeyondID and KeyData Cyber establishes one of the largest pure-play identity security firms in North America delivering the full-spectrum of identity security services, from Zero Trust and governance to privileged access and customer IAM under one roof.

About KeyData Cyber

KeyData Cyber is a leading North American cybersecurity firm specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM). With 20 years of experience, we have managed more than 50 million identities and completed over 1,000 successful deployments. Our veteran team of certified consultants, architects, and engineers delivers comprehensive IAM solutions with unmatched expertise in highly regulated sectors. As trusted IAM partners, we help clients future-proof their organizations against evolving identity threats by delivering secure, scalable, and compliant programs tailored to business needs. www.keydatacyber.com

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading AI-powered, Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP). By delivering secure solutions and services that help manage digital identities, BeyondID enables organizations to control access to applications, data, networks, and devices while facilitating continuous regulatory compliance and ensuring seamless user experiences. With operations across 5 countries, and backing by Tercera, an investor specializing in AI and tech services, BeyondID has become a trusted partner to thousands of customers globally. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com.

