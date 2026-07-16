Canada announces funding for new homes in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced more than $34 million through the Affordable Housing Fund to help build and repair 485 homes in Calgary and southern Alberta. The announcement took place at Currie Townhomes and apartments at 3731 Quesnay Wood Drive SW. The projects received nearly $25 million through the Affordable Housing Fund to build 62 new apartments and 10 townhomes. The four-storey apartment building will consist of 50 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. The townhomes are designated for women and children with eight three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units. In addition to private amenity spaces within each development, the apartment building will feature a shared resident lounge designed for socializing, hosting events, and fostering community connections. Both projects are ideally situated adjacent to parks and pathway networks, providing convenient access to outdoor recreation and open space.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Julie Dabrusin Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Martina Jileckova, Chief Executive Officer, Onward Homes Society.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Calgary and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Our Government is committed to driving housing supply to bring housing costs down. This project will create more much-needed homes for the people living and working in Calgary and southern Alberta. It's an example of what's possible when governments and the private sector come together to build big. Projects like this represent another huge step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"We are grateful for the federal government's continued investment in housing in Calgary. These projects show what is possible when governments and community partners leverage investment to create and preserve more affordable homes, supporting stronger communities and better housing outcomes for Calgarians." – Reid Hendry, Chief Housing Officer, City of Calgary

"At Onward, we know a home is the foundation for everything else. With support from the Government of Canada, we are bringing 72 new homes to Currie, including homes for women and children and accessible apartments for people of all abilities. Together, we're creating homes that will strengthen lives and communities for generations to come." – Martina Jileckova, Chief Executive Officer, Onward Homes Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is an over $318.9 million fund that supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), and Canada Lands Company.

is an over $318.9 million fund that supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), and Canada Lands Company. Funding provided for Currie Apartments, 3731 Quesnay Wood Drive SW is as follows:

$20.7 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $4 million from the federal government through the Federal Lands Initiative $1.3 million from Onward Homes Society



Funding provided for Currie Townhomes, 198 Normandy Drive SW is as follows: $3.9 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $650, 614 from the federal government through the Federal Lands Initiative $523,138 from Onward Homes Society



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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Appendix -- Other projects included in this announcement:

Project Address Program Federal funding Units McNeill Road 816 McNeill Road NE, Calgary AHF $159,719 7 Calgary Dream Centre Repairs 4510 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AHF $1,122,000 374 Livingston Phase 2 149 Livingston Hill NE, Calgary AHF $3,746,659 16 PHL Land Development 5312 5 St E, Claresholm AHF $4,643,758 16

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]