Kevin Guest Says Leap Forward on Leap Day

7 Ways to Make the Most of Leap Year Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Every four years, we're given with a unique gift—one extra day. Feb. 29, 2024 is Leap Day, a rare occasion that offers an additional 24 hours in the year.

"Some might view Leap Day as just another day, but those who understand the value of time see it as a bonus for personal development and skill-building," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and bestselling author.

To maximize this Leap Year Day, Guest provides seven effective strategies that cater to a spectrum of interests.

"The first three suggestions are centered on self-care and harmony," said Guest, who authored All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.

"The first is to meditate. Dedicate the day to nurturing your mental health. Practice mindfulness or learn the art of meditation. It's a gift of tranquility you can offer to yourself."

Next, Leap Day is a good time to catch up on reading. "Is there a book that's been sitting on your reading list for too long? Use your extra day to immerse yourself in a good book and broaden your horizons," he said.

Third, reconnect with nature. Carve time in the extra day to bask in the great outdoors. Hiking, gardening or merely relishing in the beauty of nature can provide a much-needed mental reset, according to Guest.

"The fourth option helps define goals and aspirations," he said. "Every person can benefit by creating their own vision board that helps them visualize their ideal future for the next years ahead."

The final three action-oriented suggestions are designed to escape the monotony and find a new groove.

"Learn a new skill, kickstart a passion project or volunteer your services," Guest said. "Whether it's learning something new, igniting a dream project you've been contemplating, or your giving back to your community by volunteering, all are invigorating ways toward personal growth."

While Guest's bestseller outlines 12 principles for living a life in harmony, he says all strengthen self-care.

"With Leap Day as a time of self-reflection, nothing speaks more profoundly to the essence of self-care than living a life that's aligned with your core values," he said. "That's an empowering journey that fosters personal growth and paves the way for personal fulfillment."

