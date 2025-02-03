Kevin Guest Encourages Confidence, Personal Growth for International Boost Self-Esteem Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Throughout February, Kevin Guest invites individuals everywhere to celebrate International Boost Self-Esteem Month—a time dedicated to building confidence, fostering self-worth and inspiring personal empowerment.

Because self-esteem is the cornerstone of a healthy, fulfilling life—shaping relationships, fueling careers and influencing overall well-being—now is the ideal time for individuals to prioritize themselves and take meaningful steps toward becoming more confident and empowered.

"A healthy self-esteem energized me to power through a colossal failure to lead a billion-dollar global company," said Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a nutritional supplement company in 25 worldwide countries.

After presenting to executives at a major U.S. retailer, Guest was bluntly told he had "completely wasted" their time, which spiraled him into an all-time low, he writes in his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony."

"We were shot down in such an embarrassing manner and absolutely demoralized that my business partner and I could have told ourselves we were failures, that we had no business being in video production," he said. "Instead, we determined to use our failure as a stepping stone for our success."

During a long layover in Denver, Guest and his business partner wrote a business plan on the back of about 20 napkins, a gutsy feat that launched their careers to higher levels than they imagined.

"This month offers a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and begin taking meaningful steps toward valuing yourself more deeply," said Guest. "Everyone has setbacks, but the success secret lies in how you respond. And that starts with boosting your self-esteem."

To make this month both inspirational and actionable, the acclaimed author and executive chairman outlines five effective strategies to help build stronger self-esteem every day.

Practice Self-Compassion. "Give yourself the grace you'd offer a close friend," he said. "Start each day by treating yourself with kindness. When you make a mistake, remind yourself that no one is perfect and instantly replace self-criticism with supportive words like 'I'm doing the best I can.'" Set Achievable Goals. "Building self-esteem comes from celebrating progress, not perfection," Guest said. "Break larger goals into small, actionable steps because tracking your wins—no matter how small—will boost confidence." Challenge Negative Thoughts. "Negative self-talk can feel automatic, but push back," he said. "Ask yourself, 'Is this thought based on fact or an unfair assumption?' Replace critical self-talk with statements that reflect your strengths." Practice Daily Gratitude. "Gratitude is powerful and shifts focus from what's missing to what's meaningful," Guest said. "Each day write down three things you're grateful for. This practice rewires your brain to recognize the good and build a habit of optimism." Learn Assertiveness Skills. "The ability to assert your thoughts, needs and boundaries with confidence is essential for healthy relationships and self-respect," he said. "Practice saying how you feel and what you need in calm but firm tones. Assertiveness isn't aggression, it's self-respect in action."

Each day of International Boost Self-Esteem Month is an opportunity to take small but powerful steps toward a better version of yourself.

"Remember, these strategies aren't about overhauling who you are," Guest said. "They're about discovering and celebrating your best qualities."

More inspiring examples of the power of boosting self-esteem are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

