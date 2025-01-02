Kevin Guest Calls for Prioritizing Quality of Life During International Quality of Life Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- During International Quality of Life Month, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), is urging individuals to focus on what truly matters—mental well-being, self-care, financial health, physical fitness, lifelong learning, and meaningful relationships.

With today's rapid progress, Guest emphasizes the power of intentionality and small steps toward balance during times of unprecedented change and possibility.

"Life is moving faster than ever, but the most critical investment we can make is in ourselves," said Guest, bestselling author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "People who have faith tend to act. They take risks and move forward with hope, enthusiasm, and confidence that things will work out."

In his bestseller, Guest wrote, "Brad Henry, former Governor of Oklahoma, said, 'Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish.' I've found that having faith and belief in yourself is one of the fundamental keys to success and happiness."

To inspire action, Guest offers six actionable steps anyone can take this month to elevate their quality of life and foster personal growth:

1. Prioritize Mental Well-Being. "Set aside time to care for your mental health," he said. "Whether through mindfulness, therapy, journaling, or simply unplugging from screens, ensure your mind gets the rest and nourishment it needs."

2. Practice Consistent Self-Care. "Dedicate moments to recharge, whether through hobbies you love, enjoying nature, or finding joy in small daily rituals," Guest said. "Self-care isn't indulgence—it's a necessity, which is why I play in two bands. For me, music is medicine for the soul."

3. Strengthen Financial Health. Build financial confidence by creating a budget, setting small but meaningful savings goals, or learning about smart money management strategies.

4. Commit to Physical Fitness. "Move your body regularly, whether it's through walking, yoga, strength training, or a sport you enjoy," he said. "Consistent activity improves both physical and mental health."

5. Pursue Lifelong Learning. "I love to engage my mind by exploring new skills, books, or online courses," said Guest, who subscribes to online books. "Growth doesn't end with formal education—there's always more to discover, and it's fascinating on several levels."

6. Cultivate Meaningful Relationships. Take time to nurture the connections that matter. Reach out to loved ones, have thoughtful conversations, or establish new connections that inspire positivity.

"By focusing on these areas, you can see growth in key dimensions of life," said Guest, an advocate dedicated to inspiring individuals to unlock their potential. "Aligning efforts in these vital aspects will enhance personal well-being and enable you to thrive in an era of extraordinary advancement and transformation."

More inspiring examples of the power of intentionality and self-care are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

