MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading single-serve coffee maker, Keurig®, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the National Football League as the "Official Coffee Maker of the NFL" in Canada. This exclusive agreement, extending from 2024 to 2027, provides Keurig® with full commercial rights to leverage the trademarks and intellectual property rights of the NFL and its 32 Clubs, in Canada. Through a multi-channel program of retail marketing, advertising, unique content creation, sweepstakes and game hospitality Keurig® and the NFL will work together to excite and inspire 13 million fans in Canada with the perfect combination of taste and design.

Through this exciting collaboration, Keurig® is pairing coffee and football to align seamlessly as they both contribute to a shared morning ritual, symbolizing the anticipation and preparation for the day ahead. Just as the perfect cup of coffee kickstarts the day, Keurig® aims to elevate mornings, encouraging fans to savour the convenience and quality of Keurig® coffee as they gear up for game day.

"Our vision is to make Keurig® an essential part of fans' routines, creating a seamless connection between the energy of football and the invigorating power of our coffee," says Jean-Philippe Leblanc, vice-president of coffee, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "We're not just brewing coffee; we're brewing excitement for the game."

Gavin Kemp, Senior Director Corporate Partnerships, NFL adds: "The National Football League is honored to partner with Canada's most trusted coffee maker brand. Keurig® delivers a quality brewing experience to millions of Canadians and will now connect directly with NFL fans coast to coast across Canada on game day. We are thrilled to deliver exciting moments on the field paired with a premium at home coffee experience in this great new partnership."

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the trade name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a broad range of delightful hot and cold beverages from iconic brands beloved by Canadians, and marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®, available everywhere people shop and consume. Also available from Keurig Dr Pepper Canada are Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

Recognized as a top employer and a destination for talent, the company's main Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montréal, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montréal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage solutions to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. The company relentlessly reaches for more and is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our "Drink Well. Do Good." corporate responsibility platform. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility

About The National Football League

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

SOURCE Keurig Canada

For further information: INFORMATION: Maude Samson, [email protected], 514-250-9058