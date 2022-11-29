MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the holiday season fast approaching, some big news cannot be kept under wraps any longer. Kettlemans Bagel announced it is opening its first location in Québec in the heart of downtown Montréal in January 2023. Steps from the Bell Centre and countless other attractions, Kettlemans Bagel is poised to become a new favourite stop for Montréalers and visitors to the city.

Kettlemans Bagel (CNW Group/Kettlemans Bagel)

"Bringing Kettlemans home to Montréal where I grew up is a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time. It is incredibly exciting to be joining Montréal's world-class food scene and sharing our unique menu of delicious house-made cream cheeses and deli selections built around our Montréal bagels that honour a 400 year old tradition."

-Craig Buckley, Founder, Kettlemans Bagel

The Kettlemans Experience

Guests who visit Kettlemans Bagel at 1285 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal will be treated to more than just delicious sandwiches on hand-rolled Montréal bagels. Kettlemans' signature No Wall Experience invites everyone who comes in, 24/7, 365 days a year, to watch as fresh bagels are hand rolled, kettled, and baked in a specially-designed oven.

Kettlemans strives to ensure each guest's experience is memorable, beginning with perfect-tasting food. The service will always be fast and friendly in a fresh space that provides an authentic, modern vibe. Kettlemans Bagel is anything but your traditional Montréal bagel shop.

Doing Things Right

Kettlemans is about awesome food and good times, but the story doesn't end there. Using the latest technology ensures that while centuries-old traditions behind the best bagels around are honoured, Kettlemans is also taking action to help the environment, including more eco-friendly packaging and innovations that dramatically reduce its carbon footprint.

Join the Kettlemans Team!

Kettlemans is seeking new team members at the new downtown Montréal location who are passionate about making and serving amazing food and ensuring guests are happy from the second they step in the front door. Visit www.kettlemansbagels.ca/careers/ to find out more.

About Kettlemans Bagel

Founder and Montréal native Craig Buckley opened the first Kettlemans Bagel in Ottawa in 1993. Today, Kettlemans operates seven locations in Ottawa, Toronto, and Whitby, and will soon open its first Montréal location in January 2023.

By rolling, kettling, and baking traditional Montréal bagels, Kettlemans upholds an unwavering commitment to the traditional quality of our food, and strives to persuade every guest to come back again and again.

