KENSINGTON, PE, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque; the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, and His Worship Rowan Caseley, Mayor of the Town of Kensington, announced $4.2 million in joint funding for two infrastructure projects in Kensington.

With this funding, Islanders will benefit from several upgrades to Kensington's Credit Union Centre (CUC), which include installing a 100kw solar panel system, replacing the ice plant, installing new LED lights over the ice surface, and resurfacing the parking lot. These upgrades will ensure the CUC operates more efficiently, providing Kensington and surrounding communities with a safer, greener, more comfortable facility for sports and activities.

In addition, the water and sewer systems along Broadway Street South in Kensington will be extended, completing loops in the system and connecting to other major roads. The project will increase efficiency and improve water quality by reducing the amount of stagnant water. Supplemental infrastructure such as fire hydrants will also be added, and several residential and commercial buildings will be serviced, reducing the number of wells within the Town and lowering stress on the groundwater table and potential contamination points.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to partner with the Province of Prince Edward Island and the Town of Kensington for these investments in a beloved community centre and improved water and sewer systems. Having an efficient and modern facility to play hockey or host events in, as well as ensuring local water is safe and clean for years to come, are both important factors for residents that choose to live, work and raise families in our community."

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Kensington is a great place to live, work and build a family. To attract new residents and businesses to the area we have to ensure the infrastructure is in place to support their health and safety. This investment will improve the quality of life for residents and the growth and development of the community."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"We are very pleased to partner with the provincial and federal governments to upgrade and improve our vital infrastructure. Improving access to clean water and upgrading recreational facilities will ensure that Kensington continues to provide high quality services to our rapidly growing community."

His Worship Rowan Caseley, Mayor of the Town of Kensington

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million combined for both projects. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing more than $1.4 million for these projects, while the Town of Kensington is investing more than $1.1 million .

is investing more than combined for both projects. The Government of is providing more than for these projects, while the is investing more than . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Community, Culture and Recreational Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Community, Culture and Recreational Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, over $2.1 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported sport and drinking water infrastructure projects across the country.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported sport and drinking water infrastructure projects across the country. The Government of Canada has invested more than $291 million in 148 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in 148 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; April Gallant, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Prince Edward Island, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]