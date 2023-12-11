KELSEYS ORIGINAL ROADHOUSE UNLEASHES SAVOURY FLAVOUR EXPLOSION WITH NEW TAKE-HOME WING SAUCES

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse, renowned for its commitment to delivering irresistible chicken wings for over 45 years, is excited to announce the launch of an exciting array of new take-home wing sauces.

Kelseys Original Roadhouse unleashes savoury explosion with new Mild, Medium, and Hot take-home wing sauces (CNW Group/Kelseys Original Roadhouse)

Crafted with passion, Kelseys Original Roadhouse take-home Wing Sauces are a symphony of flavours that will captivate taste buds. Available in convenient, resealable bottles, the sauces are designed to complement a variety of dishes, making them a perfect addition to wings, grilled meats, or even as a dipping sauce for your favourite snacks. Kelseys enthusiasts can choose from our most popular flavours, including Mild, Medium, and Hot.

"Our guests have been asking for us for the secret recipe to our sauces for years so we're thrilled to finally be able to share the bold and authentic flavours of Kelseys in the form of our new take-home Wing Sauces," said Shannon Lawler, COO for Kelseys Original Roadhouse.

"Our chicken wings are best enjoyed at the Roadhouse on Thursday's half-price wing nights, but we are excited to give guests the Kelseys quality in the comfort of their homes."

To kick off the launch of the sauces, Kelseys is hosting a National Hot Chicken Wing Eating Day on January 10th at 7:00 pm at all Kelseys locations. Guests have the chance to WIN free chicken wings for a year!

The take-home Wing Sauces are now available for purchase at select Kelseys Original Roadhouse locations and through our App or online at kelseys.ca.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 66 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com

